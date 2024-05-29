(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Colleen Chapman, CEO, CanScribe Career College, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

Colleen Chapman, CEO, CanScribe Career College, joins other leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Show

- Andy Jacob, CEO, DotCom MagazineSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Andy“Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Colleen Chapman , CEO, CanScribe Career College for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on YouTube on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Colleen Chapman joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.About CanScribe Career CollegeGet the Support You Need to Start a Career in a Year or Less*You want all the relevant skills to enter the workforce as quickly as possible with a lot of confidence in your ability to perform well day-in, day-out. And that's what CanScribe Career College has specialized in from the start.Canscribe provides all the knowledge and support a client needs to get trained and get working as quickly as possible. Their strong industry connections play a major role in that.CanScribe Career College is proud to support and encourage equity-deserving groups such as Women, Indigenous, Racialized Individuals, Newcomers to Canada, Persons with Disabilities, and others. They want to remove barriers to accessing education and ensure everyone has the same opportunities for continued learning.The History of CanScribe Career CollegeCanScribe has specialized in online learning since 2003 and has become a leader in the creation and delivery of online courses, worldwide. They are continually reviewing their processes to best design and deliver new and existing programs for different learning styles, and to diverse learners located anywhere across the globe.With a mandate to create only top-level programs, their programs are developed by subject matter experts after intense industry research and feedback from industry employers. This ensures the programs are state-of-the-art and relevant in today's workplaces. Their focus on student success has led them to develop unparalleled student support, instruction, and life-long graduate support.CanScribe Career College Mission StatementTraining for the future you deserve.Colleen Chapman joins other leading CEO's, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Colleen Chapman discusses the newest offerings of CanScribe Career College, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Colleen Chapman joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive seriesAndy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says,“The interview with Colleen Chapman was amazing. The success of CanScribe Career College is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Colleen Chapman on the video series.Andy Jacob says,“It's the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world's leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like CanScribe Career College. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Colleen Chapman who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Colleen Chapman”.ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINEDotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO's and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO's making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

