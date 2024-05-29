The Design House Provide Comprehensive Full Service Kitchen And Bath Remodeling Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Design House, a premier provider of flooring, countertops, and remodeling services.

The Design House a premier design showroom in Denton County.

Kitchen with new quartz coutertops and paver floor.

Unique among remodeling firms, The Design House offers an expansive showroom, enabling clients to explore various design ideas and materials.

- Jennifer HomeyerDENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Design House, a premier provider of flooring, countertops, and remodeling services, proudly announces its specialized Kitchen and Bath Remodeling services for residents of Denton, Argyle, Flower Mound, Northlake, Southlake, Dallas, and Corinth, TX. Distinguished from traditional remodeling firms and general contractors, The Design House offers an innovative approach to home renovation with its expansive 10,000-square-foot showroom, showcasing a wide range of design ideas and remodeling capabilities.“Our unique showroom is more than just a space to display our work; it's a source of inspiration for our clients,” said Jennifer Homeyer, Owner of The Design House.“It allows homeowners to experience the possibilities of their remodel firsthand and envision the transformation of their spaces with our comprehensive services.”The Design House specializes in kitchen, bath, and whole home remodeling, providing a full spectrum of services from paint, plumbing, and electrical work to flooring, design, and full turnkey remodeling solutions. With a focus on flexibility, the company tailors its services to meet the specific needs of each customer, offering to manage every aspect of a project or just certain elements as required.What sets The Design House apart is not only its vast showroom but also its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction. The company's team of experienced designers, project managers, trades, and craftsmen work closely with clients to ensure their vision comes to life, with the convenience of seeing and feeling potential materials and finishes in the showroom.“We understand that remodeling your home is a significant investment, emotionally and financially,” Jennifer continued.“That's why we're dedicated to guiding our clients through every step of the process, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable renovation experience that exceeds expectations.”Homeowners are interested in transforming their kitchen, bathroom, or entire home are encouraged to visit The Design House showroom to explore the various design options and discuss their remodeling projects with the company's expert team.

Jennifer Homeyer

The Design House - Flooring, Countertops & Remodeling

email us here

+1 9403824340