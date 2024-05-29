Advancements In Suturing Technologies To Propel The Global Surgical Sutures Market Growth Says TNR, The Niche Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Surgical Sutures Market Set to Reach Valuation of US$ 6.4 Bn by 2034; Projected to Gain CAGR of 7.2% During 2024 – 2034

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Surgical sutures are specialized medical devices used to hold body tissues together after surgery or injury, facilitating the healing process. They are typically composed of a needle and a length of thread, with the thread material varying based on the specific requirements of the surgery. Common materials include absorbable sutures, which naturally dissolve in the body over time, and non-absorbable sutures, which need to be removed after the wound has healed. Sutures can also be classified based on their material composition, such as silk, nylon, polypropylene, and newer synthetic materials designed to reduce infection risks and enhance healing. The selection of suture type depends on factors like the tissue involved, the desired healing time, and the need for minimal tissue reaction. Technological advancements have led to the development of antimicrobial sutures that reduce the risk of infection and barbed sutures that eliminate the need for knots.Get Sample Copy of the ReportThe demand for surgical sutures is primarily driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures globally, spurred by an aging population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and obesity. Technological advancements in suture materials, such as absorbable and antimicrobial options, improve patient outcomes and drive market growth. Additionally, the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, which often require specialized suturing techniques, significantly boosts demand. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increased healthcare spending, particularly in emerging economies, further contribute to the rising demand for surgical sutures.Competition from alternative wound closure methods, such as surgical staples, tissue adhesives, and sealants, presents a challenge to the widespread use of traditional sutures. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements for product approval and the need for skilled professionals to perform suturing techniques can hinder market growth. These factors collectively pose challenges to the market, potentially slowing down the adoption rate of surgical sutures in various healthcare settings.The surgical sutures market presents substantial opportunities, particularly in emerging economies where healthcare infrastructure is rapidly expanding. Increased healthcare spending and improved access to medical facilities in these regions are expected to drive demand for surgical sutures. Technological innovations, such as the development of smart sutures with integrated sensors for monitoring wound healing, offer new growth avenues. Additionally, the rising focus on outpatient and ambulatory surgical centers, which require efficient and cost-effective wound closure solutions, further boosts market potential. Continuous advancements in suture materials and techniques are expected to enhance their adoption, providing significant growth opportunities.Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this reportGlobal Surgical Sutures Market: Key Inclusions.Automated Suturing Devices segment is projected as the fastest growing segment in the Surgical Sutures market in 2023. Automated suturing devices offer significant advantages over traditional suturing methods, including reduced surgery time, consistent suturing quality, and decreased risk of human error, which are crucial in complex and minimally invasive procedures. Technological advancements in robotics and automation within the healthcare sector further bolster the adoption of these devices, as they provide superior accuracy and control..Monofilament Sutures segment held a substantial share of the Surgical Sutures market in 2023, largely owing to the smoother surface of monofilament sutures that reduces the risk of harboring bacteria, leading to a lower infection rate compared to multifilament sutures which have a braided structure that can trap bacteria. There have been significant advancements in the materials used for monofilament sutures, such as the development of advanced polymers and absorbable options that enhance their performance and applicability across various surgical procedures..Ophthalmic Surgery segment in the Surgical Sutures market is Projected as the Fastest Growing Segment. The rise in refractive surgeries, including LASIK and other corrective eye surgeries contributes to the growing need for high-quality sutures. Additionally, the increasing availability of advanced ophthalmic surgical techniques in emerging economies, supported by expanding healthcare infrastructure and increased healthcare expenditure, drives market growth..Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest growing segment in the global surgical sutures market in 2023, primarily driven by factors such as aging population and rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure across countries namely China, Southeast Asia & India. The region's large and growing population, coupled with a significant aging demographic, leads to a higher incidence of surgeries required for chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and cancer.Request for customization to meet your precise research requirementsGlobal Surgical Sutures Market Key Players:oB. Braun Melsungen AGoCONMED CORPORATIONoCovidienoEthicon US, LLC.oIntegra LifesciencesoInternacional Farmacéutica S.A . de C.V.oMedtronicoPeter SurgicaloSmith & NephewoSutures India Pvt. Ltd.oOther Industry ParticipantsGlobal Surgical Sutures MarketGlobal Surgical Sutures Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)oSuture ThreadoAutomated Suturing DevicesGlobal Surgical Sutures Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)oMonofilament SuturesoMultifilament SuturesGlobal Surgical Sutures Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)oCardiovascular SurgeryoGeneral SurgeryoGynecological SurgeryoOrthopedic SurgeryoOphthalmic SurgeryoCosmetic & Plastic SurgeryoOther ApplicationsGlobal Surgical Sutures Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)oHospitalsoAmbulatory Surgical CentersoClinics & Physicians' OfficesGlobal Surgical Sutures Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)oNorth America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)oEurope (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)oAsia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)oMiddle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)oLatin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

