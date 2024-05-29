Yuka+Face Partners With Sknshack Medispa For Holistic Skincare Revolution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Liz Bruhin, founder of SknShackNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SknShack, a leading spa founded by dual licensed medical aesthetician Liz Bruhin, proudly announces its partnership with Yuka+Face, an innovative skincare brand dedicated to holistic beauty and well-being. Located at 2016 Tollgate Blvd., Thompson's Station, TN 37179, SknShack just hosted its soft opening on the week of May 1st, ushering in a new era of skincare excellence in the heart of Tennessee.With a mission to redefine holistic skincare and empower individuals through vegan solutions, YukaFace seamlessly blends nature-inspired innovation with expert formulation. Speaking to individuals of all ages seeking natural skincare solutions built from a foundation of efficacy and ethics, YukaFace's product range is meticulously crafted and formed into distinct routines - offering carefully curated product sets suitable for all skin types.The partnership between SknShack and Yuka+Face represents a commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and holistic well-being. Liz Bruhin, the founder of SknShack, brings over 15 years of experience as a dual licensed medical aesthetician specializing in chemical peels, acne treatment, anti-aging solutions, and skincare consulting. With a background in plastic surgery and anti-aging aesthetics, Liz Bruhin's expertise perfectly aligns with Yuka+Face's philosophy of nurturing both the skin and the soul.“We are thrilled to partner with Yuka+Face to bring their transformative skincare solutions to our clients,” says Liz Bruhin, founder of SknShack.“Yuka+Face's commitment to holistic beauty and natural ingredients perfectly complements our ethos at SknShack. Together, we aim to empower individuals to embrace their natural radiance and achieve true harmony between mind, body, and soul.”About SknShack:SknShack is a premier spa founded by Liz Bruhin, a dual licensed medical aesthetician with over 15 years of experience in California and Tennessee. Specializing in chemical peels, acne treatment, anti-aging solutions, and skincare consulting, SknShack offers personalized skincare treatments tailored to individual needs.About Yuka+Face:Yuka+Face is dedicated to enhancing natural beauty and overall well-being. By seamlessly blending nature-inspired innovation with expert formulation, Yuka+Face is redefining holistic skincare and helping individuals regain their radiance. The brand's products are vegan, natural, and created for all skin types and ages, emphasizing the importance of holistic beauty and nurturing both the skin and the soul.

