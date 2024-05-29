Igyxos Biotherapeutics To Attend BIO International Convention 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NOUZILLY, FRANCE, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Igyxos Biotherapeutics (“Igyxos” or“the Company”), an emerging biopharmaceutical company specializing in infertility solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 2024 BIO International Convention (BIO), the world's largest biotechnology industry gathering, taking place June 3-6, 2024, in San Diego, California.Igyxos will engage with potential partners to explore collaborative opportunities to develop and commercialize its pipeline of product candidates, including IGX12 – a first-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb) that addresses both male and female infertility.Infertility affects up to 186 million individuals worldwide, with approximately 48 million couples seeking medical assistance. Since the 1960s, daily injections of FSH have been used to treat female infertility. The treatment typically requires four to five cycles, with each cycle involving up to 20 injections. Over two years, this intensive regimen achieves a 60-70% success rate. FSH injections also fail to address male infertility, despite male infertility accounting for nearly half of all cases.IGX12 is a mAb with a completely new mode of action and is designed to boost the bioactivity of endogenous FSH, which is naturally found in the body. This will enable physicians to offer a new approach to infertile couples while reducing the number of hormonal injections substantially. If IGX12 achieves regulatory approval, it will also be the first and only treatment for male infertility available to patients and their physicians. Currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 study, IGX12 could potentially address the lack of innovation in the $90 billion fertility market, for which no new therapeutic treatment options have been approved in nearly 50 years.To connect with Igyxos during the conference, please request a meeting via the BIO International Convention portal or contact us at ....About Igyxos BiotherapeuticsIgyxos Biotherapeutics is dedicated to addressing the growing global need for improved infertility solutions with novel therapeutics that make treatment more effective and efficient for both men and women. To transform infertility treatment and enhance patient outcomes, Igyxos is pioneering the first monoclonal antibody (mAb)-based treatment that binds to and enhances the activity of gonadotropins – hormones involved in reproduction – and significantly improves their activity for infertility treatments. Investors in Igyxos include UI Investissement, Bpifrance and Go Capital. For more information, visit .Media Contact

