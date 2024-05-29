Healio Pioneers Sustainability In Healthcare Media With 51Tocarbonzero Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The collaboration reinforces Healio's commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices

THOROFARE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Healio , a global information platform for healthcare professionals, is proud to announce a partnership with 51toCarbonZero . This collaboration marks a significant step toward a more sustainable future for the healthcare media industry, as Healio becomes the first healthcare publisher to implement this progressive technology.“Healio is committed to excellence in everything we do, and that extends to our environmental stewardship,” said Matt Holland, Chief Operating Officer of Healio.“Partnering with 51toCarbonZero allows us to take a proactive approach to sustainability and responsible business practices within the healthcare media landscape.”Through 51toCarbonZero's climate-success platform, Healio will gain a clear picture of its carbon footprint.“These comprehensive data will empower the company to identify key areas for improvement and implement targeted strategies to minimize environmental impact. We are excited to partner with Healio, connecting the dots between personal and planetary health, which are intrinsically linked,” said Richard Davis, Co-founder and CEO of 51toCarbonZero.Healio's commitment to sustainability is further strengthened by the support of Sharethrough , a global ad exchange platform. Through Sharethrough's Net Zero Publisher Program, Healio will receive funding to cover the first year of carbon footprint measurement.“This innovative program underscores the shared responsibility for building a greener digital advertising ecosystem,” said Luc Marsolais, Chief Operating Officer of Sharethrough.“At Healio, we understand the importance of being responsible global citizens,” Holland added.“We're excited to onboard the 51toCarbonZero technology.”To learn more about the Healio network and its wide array of digital advertising and marketing solutions, contact Matt Holland at ... or visit HealioStrategicSolutions.###About HealioHealio is a multichannel information platform, providing healthcare specialists with tailored news, information and education in support of their daily practice of medicine. Healio's core News, CME and Clinical Guidance channels deliver practical information and education across 21+ specialties. For more information, visit Healio.About Healio Strategic SolutionsHealio Strategic Solutions (HSS) helps life sciences marketers reach healthcare professionals (HCPs) through our one-to-one relationship with the 3M+ HCPs on Healio's platform. From educational activities to creative advertisements and advanced performance data, our clients' content reaches broad and targeted audiences on the channels they use the most. For more information, visit HealioStrategicSolutions.About 51toCarbonZero (51-0)51toCarbonZero is a climate success platform designed to help media companies measure, analyze, and report at a corporate level their total carbon footprint, and create accountable transition plans to accelerate their journey to achieve net zero. For more information about 51toCarbonZero, contact CEO and Co-founder Richard Davis Davis@51toCarbonZero) or 51-0's North America GM David Murnick Murnick@51toCarbonZero).About SharethroughSharethrough is one of the top global independent omnichannel ad exchanges, which maximizes user attention and advertiser performance through research-backed ad enhancements for video, CTV, display and native ads while curating ad inventory for optimized directness, sustainability and quality. Sharethrough has also been awarded Best Sustainable Ad Tech Platform by Digiday Technology Awards, Best Sustainable Initiative by Performance Marketing World Awards and recognized among the 2024 Top Programmatic Power Players by AdExchanger. Learn more at Sharethrough.

Thomas Cavallaro

Healio

+1 856-994-9900

email us here