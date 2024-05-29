Acclaimed Spoken Word Author Childs Celebrates June, Alzheimer's Awareness Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NASHVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month this June, Cleo Childs, a rising voice in the world of spoken word poetry and Alzheimer's advocacy, invites organizations, media, and community groups to collaborate to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease and its impact on families. With alarming statistics from the National Institute of Health revealing that deaths from Alzheimer's have increased by 145% between 2000 and 2019, and a predicted 24 million cases worldwide, there's an urgent need for greater understanding and support for those affected by this debilitating condition.Cleo Childs recently released her debut spoken word project, "Moving With," a collection of 14 poems set to evocative music, chronicling her personal journey through her mother's six-year battle with Alzheimer's and her early passing at the age of 66. The project, available on all major streaming platforms , has resonated deeply with those touched by the disease, offering solace, hope, and understanding."If there is one thing to know about my mother it is that she is a kind person," expresses Childs. "'Your mother was such a kind woman' is the phrase I heard repeatedly when telling friends and family about her passing. What a beautiful legacy to leave behind: kindness. My mother shines through me when I engage in kindness. I hope you will join me this June in honoring my mother's legacy of kindness by being kind to yourself and kind to others."With music produced by the esteemed Jim Reilley, known for his work with country music legends like Hal Ketchum and Vince Gill, and edited by Grammy-nominated folk singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier, "Moving With" provides an emotional journey through the stages of shock, denial, acceptance, resolve, and grief. The project aims to foster a sense of community and understanding among those affected by Alzheimer's."Cleo Childs has a gorgeous new release - a collection of self-penned, powerful poems, performed with a brilliant band," says Mary Gauthier, Grammy Nominated Songwriter. "It is an emotional ride, a journey, a song-poem cycle of love, grief, and faith. This is a powerful collection of performances by a brilliant young artist. I had the honor of editing some of this work, and I am deeply moved to hear the completed work.""Cleo Childs is releasing a 'chill bump' collection of lyrical poetry read over a musical composition that will reach the depths of your soul with its raw emotion and 'make you feel' descriptive words," says Founder and President of Global Songwriters Connection Sheree' Spoltore'. "The sound of Cleo's voice expressing our universal human emotions of loss, grief, and desire for healing in brave words that we may 'dare not speak,' opens the door for true healing for every listener. I am honored and humbled to have been a part of her process from the start of this project and believe she can be a legacy poet for this generation."As Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month unfolds, Cleo Childs offers a unique perspective that can deepen public understanding and empathy for those affected by Alzheimer's. Organizations and media outlets are encouraged to collaborate with Cleo to amplify this critical message and support the Alzheimer's community.About Cleo Childs:Cleo Childs released her spoken word poetry album "Moving With" on May 15th. This album is the culmination of two and a half years of writing about the journey of grief she experienced after losing her mom to Alzheimer's when she was 28 years old. Her mother was an English major in college and her grandmother, who is also one of her editors, was an English teacher for 30 years so she came by her grief processing tool of writing poetry naturally. With this spoken word poetry album, she hopes to show the path her grief took from having her mother, losing her mother, and the peace and acceptance she feels now. She also hopes to give an authentic and honest look at what her grief felt like so other people going through grief don't feel alone and feel community in their grief. For speaking engagements, workshops, and group sessions, she is available and invites further exploration of her and her project on her website.About the Collaborators:Mary Gauthier, a cherished native of Louisiana, stands as a Grammy-nominated American folk singer-songwriter and esteemed author. Her soul-stirring melodies have garnered worldwide recognition, with acclaimed artists such as Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Kathy Mattea, Boy George, Jimmy Buffett, Bettye Lavette, Candi Staton, and Amy Helm covering her evocative songs. Along with that, she has secured numerous accolades, including the Best Folk/Singer-Songwriter Song at the first Independent Music Awards, three Gay and Lesbian American Music Awards (GLAMAs), and the prestigious title of Best Indy CD of the Year by Jon Pareles of The New York Times.Jim Reilley, Co-founder of The New Dylans, is as a seasoned producer celebrated for his influential contributions to the music industry working with artists such asSheryl Crow, Lee Brice, Diamond Rio, Hank Williams Jr, and countless others. Beyond his prowess in production, Reilley's songwriting prowess shines brightly, with notable cuts by esteemed artists such as Hal Ketchum, Sam Bush, Vince Gill, Lauren Daigle, and Hillary Scott.

