Federico Checo, CEO Of Perfect Wellness Group , A Dotcom Magazine Exclusive Interview

Federico Checo, CEO of Perfect Wellness Group, joins other leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Show

- AndrewSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Andy“Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Federico Checo , CEO of Perfect Wellness Group for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on Youtube on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Federico Checo joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.About Perfect Wellness GroupDiscover unique, luxury wellness solutions for your home or commercial space. Headquartered in New York City, Perfect Wellness Group is the North American branch of Effe, located in Cesena, Italy. We design and create award-winning thermal spaces across the United States and Canada. Not only can we provide a sauna for a residential home, but we can also design complete wellness spaces for large scale, five-star, luxury commercial spaces.From the beginning, we plan and design your wellness space to offer standard or made-to-measure solutions. Our team is dedicated to the technical side of all Perfect Wellness Group projects, including inspection, shop drawings and construction to logistics and installation.We bring the luxury and benefits of spa and wellness treatments to our client's daily routines. All our hydrothermal bathing experiences combine the ancient cleansing and healing effects of saunas and thermal baths with the most advanced and innovative technology.Federico Checo joins other leading CEO's, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Federico Checo discusses the newest offerings of Perfect Wellness Group, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Federico Checo joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive seriesAndy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says,“The interview with Federico Checo was amazing. The success of Perfect Wellness Group is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Federico Checo on the video series.Andy Jacob says,“It's the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world's leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Perfect Wellness Group. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Federico Checo who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Federico Checo”.ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINEDotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO's and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO's making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

