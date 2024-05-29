Chicago Stakes Claim As A Leading Fashion Capital With Launch Of The New Official Chicago Fashion Week® In October 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chicago Fashion Week producers and Steering Committee pose with Mayor Brandon Johnson

Dozens of Events Scheduled Throughout Chicago, Highlighting the City's Diverse, Innovative Designers, Robust Retail Community and Fashion Organizations

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For images and B-roll, CLICK HERE.Leading figures from the Chicago fashion industry gathered at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago today to announce the launch of Chicago's new official Chicago Fashion Week (CFW). The 12-day lineup of special events will include fashion shows and presentations, award programs, retail marketplaces, gala celebrations, educational programs and more in partnership with local fashion organizations, retailers, and neighborhood business associations. Running Oct. 9-20 at locations across the city, the events will shine a spotlight on Chicago as the incubator of groundbreaking, critically acclaimed designers, home to fashion schools that attract global talent and a hub for world-class shopping.City of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson participated in the event to offer the City's endorsement of Chicago Fashion Week. Other speakers included CFW co-founders Ian Gerard, John Leydon and Maggie Gillette, Choose Chicago Interim CEO Rich Gamble and fashion designer Sheila Rashid. The event was hosted by the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. Following the speaking program, attendees were given a sneak peek at some of the looks they can expect to see in October with a special runaway show featuring seven Chicago designers: GREYVI, I Am Studios, Koush, Maria Pinto, Production Mode, Sheila Rashid and Sujata Gazder.“Chicago Fashion Week will encompass more than 50 events, bringing together the leading players in Chicago fashion, drawing global attention to the breadth of talent citywide, with programming that highlights Chicago's diverse fashion ecosystem,” said Gerard.“For too long, Chicago's fashion talent has fallen off the radar of many. This series of events will shine a well-deserved spotlight on the city's unique talent and provide an outlet for the many passionate fashion devotees that reside here.”"Chicago has long been recognized as a hub of creativity and innovation across various industries, and our fashion scene is no exception," said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. "From emerging designers to established labels, our city boasts a wealth of talent that deserves a platform for recognition and celebration. Amplifying Chicago fashion events through Chicago Fashion Week creates an opportunity to elevate our city's status as a fashion capital.”The CFW calendar will aggregate a thoughtfully curated selection of shows, presentations, retail events, exhibitions, marketplaces and educational panel discussions. Existing landmark industry events, including the return of Fashion Group International Chicago's Rising Star Awards and the Chicago History Museum's Costume Council 50th Anniversary Gala, will be incorporated into the schedule to emphasize the breadth of offerings within Chicago's fashion industry, from emerging designs to archived costuming.“Our intent is to draw attention to all aspects of Chicago's fashion community and celebrate the innovative approaches local designers employ in every category -- from streetwear to formal wear,” added Leydon.“This October, all of Chicago becomes a runway.”In contrast to other national and international fashion weeks, nearly 95% of the CFW events will be open to the public – many of them free with advance registration. This accessibility is intentional, with the goal of providing Chicago designers a platform for enhanced awareness, while simultaneously connecting industry notables and consumers alike to Chicago's vibrant fashion scene.“We think it is crucial that we welcome established Chicago fashion institutions, beloved designers, emerging talent and fashion lovers to convene, network, and engage in meaningful conversations that will help to propel the vast pool of talent our city holds,” added Gillette.“Chicago's fashion community embraces all who are passionate about fashion and are particularly grateful to the City of Chicago for offering their support as we set out to establish our city as a global fashion destination.”Chicago Fashion Week programming highlights that were announced by the producers at the press conference include:An Opening Night Runway Show by The Curio (Oct. 9) featuring local artists from the iconic Maria Pinto to rising streetwear design star Sheila Rashid: curioexperience.Chicago Fashion Coalition fashion show (Oct. 11) will feature local design talent showcased in non-traditional manner in artistic collaboration with music tied the city's 40th anniversary of house music: chicagofashioncoalition.Local business association programming that includes a Fulton Market Outdoor Fashion Show (Oct. 11) hosted by the West Central Association, and Couture for a Cause hosted by the Oak Street District running the duration of Chicago Fashion Week.Representing the brilliance and creativity of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) designers, Asian Fashion Show Chicago (Oct. 12) will present various collections that embrace AAPI culture showcased on models from the AAPI community: chiasian.Surround Sound of Fashion, (Oct. 12) blending fashion and music experiences that include top national recording acts, will showcase creative talent from the Midwest: surroundsoundoffashion.A special one-day Vintage Fashion Marketplace (Oct. 13) produced by the team behind the Randolph Street Market.A fashion photography exhibition opening on Oct. 16 and running into the winter at the NoMI Gallery at the Park Hyatt.Minted Media Productions, woman-owned and Latina-Indigenous proud, will present Chicago Fashion Showcase (Oct. 17) a platform for global emerging and leading fashion designers, with a spotlight on BIPOC designers, to showcase their collection on the runway and in a market: chicagofashionshowcase.Runway Latinx (Oct. 19) will feature local Latinx talent, as well as some South American designers: runwaylatinx.Additional programming is being finalized and will be announced ahead of the launch event in October, along with event times and locations. For a full schedule of events, visit chicagofashionweek .Chicago Fashion Week is sponsored by official haircare sponsor Tricoci Salon & Spa. Retail partners with events on the calendar include iconic fashion destinations such as 900 North Michigan Shops, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue. All five Chicago-area fashion schools, including The School of Art Institute of Chicago, Dominican University and Columbia College Chicago, will present educational programming throughout the initiative. For more information about Chicago Fashion Week® and to stay updated on the latest news, programming partners, and this summer the official schedule, visit or follow @thechicagofashionweek on Instagram and Facebook.###

