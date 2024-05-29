Triumphant Christian University Of America Celebrates Convocation And Award Ceremony On June 1 At Harvest Bible Chapel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Vice Chancellor of TCUA, Prof. David Dungji JoelROLLING MEADOWS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Triumphant Christian University of America (TCUA) announces its 2024 Convocation and Award Ceremony, set to take place at 10 a.m. on June 1, 2024, at the Harvest Bible Chapel, 800 Rohlwing Road in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. This year's theme is "The Future of Christian Witness in a World of Machine Learning and Algorithms." Tickets are not required but RSVP is mandatory at ....As a community organization deeply committed to advancing understanding and confronting the complexities of race in America, TCUA encourages the community to attend this significant event. TCUA's Convocation and Award Ceremony will celebrate the achievements and contributions of scholars and leaders who have played pivotal roles in reshaping curricula and perspectives in higher education.U.S. history bears witness to a legacy of racial injustice, from slavery and Jim Crow segregation to ongoing systemic disparities in healthcare, education, and wealth. Higher education, too, has its narrative of exclusion and the struggle for inclusivity. The TCUA Convocation and Award Ceremony 2024 presents a unique opportunity to acknowledge these histories and celebrate those who have worked tirelessly to promote equity and social justice."We believe that exposing our students to living history rooted in the African Diaspora is essential for their personal and academic growth," said Dr. Joseph Ige , President of Triumphant Christian University of America. "The presence of our distinguished guests will inspire, educate, and ignite a passion for positive change among our graduating class and attendees."In addition to the convocation address, there will be a special presentation by Pastor Sem Beasnael of Chad, Africa. As the Director of The African Pastoral Training Ministries in charge of French-speaking African pastors, Pastor Beasnael oversees the distribution of Thompson Bibles from France. The Bibles serve as walking libraries for pastors in remote rural areas. "This is made possible through the generosity of Global Outreach International, churches, church organizations, and numerous individuals," said Beasnael.Pastor Beasnael has launched numerous workshops across African cities, teaching pastors how to use the Thompson Bible for Bible studies, sermon preparation, and preaching. "This Thompson Bible is in itself a Mini Bible Institute, a walking library and an exhaustive Bible study," said Beasnael who initiated the foundation of the Evangelical University of Chad, now owned by the Fellowship of Evangelical Churches and Missions in Chad, is currently a Missionary of Global Outreach International and the Dean of the Theological Seminary of Moundou.Vice Chancellor of TCUA, Prof. David Dungji Joel, states,“The men and women who are receiving doctorates are from all over the world and have made and continue to make contributions to elevate humanity, spread empathy, and educate others about our history globally. These individuals have demonstrated exceptional accomplishments in a specific field or have made significant contributions to society.”For more information about the TCUA Convocation and Award Ceremony 2024 and to RSVP, please call (339) 529-4059.About Triumphant Christian University of AmericaTriumphant Christian University of America, accredited by National Bible College Association and American Bible College Accreditation, is dedicated to providing a transformative educational experience that promotes academic excellence, spiritual growth, and social responsibility. TCUA's mission is to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.#TCUA #TCUA2024Convocation #TriumphantChristianUniversityofAmerica #ThompsonBibles #GlobalOutreachInternational #PastorSemBeasnael

