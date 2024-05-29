Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates The NTG Chord Converter, A Musical Memory Aid

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dionisios N. of Mililani, HI is the creator of The NTG Chord Converter, a compact and ingenious tool that combines two separate pieces into one harmonious whole. On the left side, users will find major chords, while the right side houses minor chords. It's like having a musical memory aide at one's fingertips. With the NTG Chord Converter, identifying chords becomes a breeze.People will not need to wrack their brain to recall each note offhand. Instead, he or she can simply glance at the chart to see notes clearly laid out for them. If the user needs to swim from a major chord to its minor counterpart, the device guides them effortlessly through the transition so they can focus on making beautiful music. Regardless of what instrument is being played, the NTG Chord Converter is a versatile companion for musicians across genres.Complex tools can be overwhelming, and the Chord Converter is designed to keep it simple without convoluted instructions, promoting a straightforward chord identification and conversion process. For those who have suffered brain injuries, strokes, or dementia, the NTG Chord Converter is designed to bridge the gap between memory lapses and musical expression. Whether composing original tunes or jamming along with favorite songs, the device ensures musicians can hit the right notes every time.Dionisios was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his NTG Chord Converter product. Dionisios served 22 years in the United States Marine Corps and promotes healing through music. For musicians who have struggled to remember chords and chord transitions, the NTG Chord Converter alleviates memory lapses and frustrations that hinder musical creativity.Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation. Companies interested in the NTG Chord Converter can contact InventionHome at ... and/or .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

