Sam Geha, EVP, Infineon Technologies , A Dotcom Magazine Exclusive Interview

Sam Geha, EVP, Infineon Technologies, joins other leaders and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Show

Andy"Jake" Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Sam Geha, EVP, Infineon Technologies for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series. About Infineon Technologies: Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 56,200 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €14.2 billion in the 2022 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).Infineon's IoT Innovations & DevelopmentsAuto-heating buildings and intelligent coffee makers are fantasies of the past. Infineon is spearheading the Internet of Things (IoT) push to bring these ideas to life, and in big ways. Thanks to our 250-person application team and world-leading expertise, our engineers are continuously working on IoT innovations in the automotive, industrial, smart home, gaming, and health industries, to meet the needs of customers in the most convenient ways possible.To show you just how much Infineon is doing in this space, we've asked the Executive VP of IoT Compute & Wireless (ICW) to discuss some of the problems we're addressing with IoT.If what he has to say sounds exciting to you, please visit our Infineon Careers page to check out our open opportunities.What is the Internet of ThingsThe Internet of Things is already changing lives in countless ways, from refrigerators that can re-up on groceries to cars that compromise on parking spots. At Infineon, we work on exciting projects that span five core industries: Automotive, Industrial, Smart Home, Gaming, and Health and Wellness, according to Sam:Sam Geha, Executive VP of ICW (IoT Compute & Wireless):“Health and fitness is the hottest area for Infineon's IoT development, including wearable devices such as smart watches and glasses that continuously collect health data. Smart homes are a core industry as well–thermostats that keep the home at an ambient temperature, smart coffee machines with verbal commands, and other home-based applications.Smart Buildings, AI, & IoTIoT is set to launch intelligent buildings and advanced AI. Knowing this, Infineon's global application team is deeply involved in the design and production of both smart buildings and AI programs. According to Sam, these advancements can lead to cutting-edge solutions such as auto-heating office buildings, and even WiFi-enabled facial recognition:Sam Geha:“For smart homes and buildings, Infineon is working on thermostats that can gauge temperature and automatically turn on A/C units or heaters when appropriate–and for bigger buildings, automated heating or cooling to prepare for employees before they arrive in the morning is in the works. On the AI side, we're seeing facial and image recognition that can integrate with WiFi. These are all within our wheelhouse at Infineon.”Sam Geha joins other leading CEO's, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Sam Geha discusses the newest offerings of Infineon Technologies, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Sam Geha joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Sam Geha who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Sam Geha”.ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINEDotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO's and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO's making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

