Ray Pasquale, CEO & Founder, Unified Office , A Dotcom Magazine Exclusive Interview

Andy"Jake" Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Ray Pasquale , CEO & Founder, Unified Office for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The YouTube TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Ray Pasquale joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.About Unified OfficeBusiness VoIP ProviderUnified Office, Inc. is a leading provider of SDN-based Hybrid Cloud (trifecta of on-premise, private cloud, and public cloud) managed Voice-over-IP and Unified Communications services to Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs). Our Total Connect NowSM service architecture was purpose-built from the ground up to deliver the highest quality of experience and availability, leveraging the latest in extensible business VoIP communications technology and cloud-based infrastructure to enhance SMB workforce productivity. This unique architecture is the result of the team's collective decades of experience in both the telecommunications service provider and large enterprise data networking industries. As a business VoIP provider, our team has designed protocols, built scalable products, integrated, deployed and supported carrier-grade equipment into many of the largest converged networks around the world. Quality, dependability, innovation, and support are core to our values. For more information about Unified Office, please contact us.Business IoT ProviderOver the last 7 or 8 years, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions have generally been marketed to and purchased by large enterprises. There are hundreds of IoT solutions for countless use cases including remote asset tracking, factory automation, fleet services, energy/utilities management, parking management, facilities management, smart vehicle enablement and many others. But what about sales of IoT to the world's 200 million small and medium businesses (SMBs)?Ray Pasquale joins other leading CEO's, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Ray Pasquale discusses the newest offerings of Unified Office, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Ray Pasquale joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive seriesAndy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says,“The interview with Ray Pasquale was amazing. The success of Unified Office is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Ray Pasquale on the video series.Andy Jacob says,“It's the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world's leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Unified Office. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Ray Pasquale who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Ray Pasquale”.ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINEDotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO's and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO's making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

Ray Pasquale, CEO & Founder, Unified Office, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview