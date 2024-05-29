Securitybricks Announces Release Of SOC 2 Accelerator On Servicenow Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Securitybricks, is proud to unveil its latest compliance automation on ServiceNow platform, the SOC 2 Accelerator.

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This powerful application is designed to automate and simplify SOC 2 compliance, significantly enhancing security measures and streamlining processes for organizations worldwide.Built on the robust ServiceNow IRM platform and leveraging the Systems and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) framework, this accelerator marks a paradigm shift in ensuring stringent security standards required for SOC 2 compliance including continuous monitoring. By harnessing ServiceNow's comprehensive capabilities for risk assessment, policy management, compliance tracking, and robust audit functionalities, organizations can effortlessly maintain compliance with SOC 2 standards.With integration of Azure and AWS it further fortifies the accelerator, enabling continuous monitoring of controls and rapid identification of any deviations from established standards. The accelerator also integrates with ITSM, and issues tracking workflow to prioritize and remediate failed controls. This proactive approach empowers organizations to effectively mitigate risks and uphold a resilient security posture.Key Features and Benefits of the SOC 2 FREE Accelerator:- Workflow Automation: Includes SOC 2 content such as authority documents, control objectives, and questionnaires to automate the entire assessment process.- Reporting: Provides data on specific SOC 2 controls to validate compliance and relevant evidence artifacts.- Issue Tracking: Automatically generates issues for controls that fail.- Comprehensive Dashboard: Offers an overview of SOC 2 content, including authority documents, citations, control objectives, and assessment questions.Extending the Accelerator with Securitybricks services:- Integration with AWS and Azure: Integrates with AWS and Azure to assess cloud workloads for SOC 2 compliance while adding continuous monitoring capabilities.- Automated Evidence Collection: Automates the collection of evidence for each control, streamlining the audit process and reducing the number of controls that need manual responses.Raj Raghavan, CEO of Securitybricks, commented, "Our SOC 2 Accelerator exemplifies our commitment to extending compliance automation on ServiceNow platform. With this accelerator, organizations can efficiently navigate the SOC 2 compliance requirements, mitigating issues withing their existing ServiceNow implementation.The SOC 2 Accelerator is now available for download, further empowering organizations to enhance their security posture and streamline compliance efforts.Download here: href="#!/store/application/446cd301c3350e10cc0c961d7a01319b/1.0.0?sl=sh" rel="external nofollow" servicenoAbout Securitybricks:Securitybricks, Inc. is a cybersecurity consulting firm focused on cloud security and compliance. Based in the U.S., its team members are all U.S. Citizens, including military veterans, with over 15+ years of experience in implementing cybersecurity and regulatory compliance controls.

