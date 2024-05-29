Red Leaf Software And Trade Network Unite To Advance Barter Exchange Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Red Leaf Software LLC and Trade Network Inc. have collaborated to bring higher user engagement and better user experience for barter and trade exchange clients.

COLCHESTER, VERMONT, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Red Leaf Software LLC , a pioneer in barter exchange software, and Trade Network Inc ., a respected Michigan-based barter exchange, have collaborated to unveil Nextrade360 Neo , the next generation of barter software. This innovative launch aims to transform the user experience for trade exchange clients, offering a mobile-friendly platform equipped with modern, user-centric, and robust features.The deployment of Red Leaf Software's NexTrade360 Neo at Trade Network has led to significant increases in member marketplace transactions, daily visits, and customer satisfaction. The enhanced platform has also proven to be an asset in attracting new members.Sergei Serdyuk, Managing Partner of Red Leaf Software, stated, "This collaboration with Trade Network is a testament to our dedication to revolutionizing the barter exchange industry with innovative technology. The enthusiastic reception of NexTrade360 Neo reflects our joint commitment to excellence."Evan Kay, CEO of Trade Network Inc., praised the new software: "NexTrade360 Neo has markedly improved our service delivery. We are particularly pleased with Red Leaf Software's responsiveness to our members' feedback, leading to further enhancements and optimization of the platform."In the five months since implementing NexTrade360 Neo, Trade Network has observed a 56% increase in member logins and a 132% rise in user activity year-over-year, indicating the platform's substantial impact on engagement.This collaboration highlights the barter industry's crucial role in supporting local economies and driving sustainable business growth. The retail barter sector, represented by companies like Trade Network, contributes an estimated $2.4 to $2.8 billion annually in additional revenue for small to medium-sized businesses, as reported by the International Reciprocal Trade Association (IRTA).About Red Leaf Software LLCRed Leaf Software LLC is a leading provider of barter exchange software. The company's NexTrade360 software-as-a-service helps barter exchanges grow their businesses and make them more profitable. Red Leaf Software LLC is headquartered in Colchester, VT.About Trade Network Inc.Established in 1991, Trade Network Inc., based in Lansing, MI, is the leading barter exchange in Mid and West Michigan, serving over 1,000 businesses. The company prides itself on exceptional client service and a commitment to innovation.Contact Information:Red Leaf Software LLCSergei Serdyuk, Managing PartnerPhone: 802-559-1270Email: ...LinkedIn:Trade Network Inc.Evan Kay, PresidentPhone: (517) 886-8900Email: ...

