OMA Specworks Announces Lwm2m Test Event To Enable M2M And Iot Use Cases

- Scott Migaldi, Chairman of the Board of Directors at OMASAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OMA SpecWorks (openmobilealliance) is proud to announce the LwM2M Specification Validation Event (SVE #41) in Raleigh, North Carolina to be held June 10-13th, 2024. Member organization, Itron , will host this specification validation event at their Raleigh office. OMA SpecWorks will welcome both members and non-members to validate and verify (client and server) the LwM2M Open Protocol where we connect systems, equipment, and operations to enable M2M and IoT use cases across key verticals. These industries include industrial, utilities, cities, and others. As we do with each of our specification validation events, our goal will be to optimize, refine, and improve the LwM2M Open Protocol, while leveraging peer collaboration and implementation for evaluation, testing, and validation. Non-Members are welcome to participate and attend but must have an approved and active implementation in place at the event.“OMA SpecWorks is invigorated by the advancements being made in sectors such as public utilities, water management, grid modernization, and city services,” states Scott Migaldi, Chairman of the Board of Directors at OMA and Director, Standards and Industry Alliances at T-Mobile.“We serve to support in the sustainability and modernization practices by streamlining specifications such as LwM2M to optimize mission critical applications for cities, enterprises, and growing companies.”Attendees will need to register by or before May 31st, 2024, and event confirmations will take place June 1st, 2024. With plans to evaluate at least three client and three server participant implementations, attendees will benchmark LwM2M implementations by comparing it with the client and server solutions from other companies. In addition to testing and validation, attendees benefit through information sharing while learning peer best practices specific to applications such as asset tracking, fleet monitoring, device management, monitoring, metering, and alerting. An additional highlight of the event is meeting with attendee colleagues and networking with other experts and thought leaders in the IoT, industrial, smart cities, and utilities sectors.OMA SpecWorks will be ramping up and expanding its reach into 2024 and beyond, and are eager to share more around our membership and partnership opportunities . Member companies come from technology, wireless, IoT, and machine-to-machine solution and equipment markets. In addition, OMA SpecWorks engages closely through direct membership and partnerships with the end-user community including organizations, departments, and companies focused on automation, emerging technologies, and connecting utilities (i.e., water, waste, electricity), public works, energy/oil, and other industrial market segments. Please feel free to learn more or reach out to us directly at ....__________________________________________________About OMA SpecWorksHome to the industry-leading LightweightM2M (LwM2M), OMA SpecWorks is an efficient specifications factory, and has established a lean and effective process where market-leading corporations and small startup companies come together to build the next generation of wireless. Launched in 2018, OMA SpecWorks joins together OMA and IPSO with a joined mission to build technical documents including specifications, smart objects, and white papers for a connected world, enabling interoperability across networks and growth in fixed and mobile wireless markets and Internet of Things (IoT). The OMA SpecWorks working groups are active in a variety of technologies including messaging, location, device management, APIs, IoT and more.Learn more: .

