My Product Today Expands With Two New Offices And Key Executive Hires

- Ricardo Valderrama, My Product Today, CEOST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- My Product Today is excited to announce the addition of two new talented executives to our leadership team and the opening of two new offices. These strategic moves are set to enhance our brand presence and operational capabilities across the United States.Carole Sprunk has joined My Product Today as our Chief Brand Strategist and will be leading our new office in Omaha, NE. Carole is a distinguished entrepreneur who successfully founded and sold her own coffee brand in 2023. In addition to her entrepreneurial success, she has served as the Category Manager for a leading pet pharmaceuticals company and is the owner of three prominent business magazines. Carole's extensive experience and innovative approach to brand strategy are invaluable assets to our team.Stephanie Buzbee has been appointed as our New Product Analyst and is heading our new office in White Plains, NY. Stephanie brings a unique and rich perspective to her role, having started her journey over a decade ago as a client of our CEO, Ricardo Valderrama. Her experience as a former Brand CEO within our company and her longstanding relationship with our team make her exceptionally well-suited for her new position.Our expansion includes the opening of two new offices located at:- Omaha Office: 8790 F St. Suite 220, Omaha, NE 68127- White Plains Office: 777 Westchester Avenue, White Plains, NY 10604These new locations will serve as vital hubs for our operations, enabling us to better serve our clients and enhance our nationwide reach. Brand CEOs are always welcome to schedule an appointment and visit any of our offices for personalized consultations and support.My Product Today remains committed to innovation, growth, and providing exceptional service to our clients. The addition of Carole Sprunk and Stephanie Buzbee to our executive team, along with the opening of our new offices, marks an exciting new chapter in our journey.

