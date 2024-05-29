Genetic Alliance Adds Ryan J Taft And Erin Thorpe To Leadership Team To Accelerate Ihope Genetic Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Erin ThorpeDAMASCUS, MD, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Genetic Alliance is thrilled to announce that Ryan J Taft PhD and Erin Thorpe MS CGC have joined the organization to support the iHope Genetic Health (iGH) program. Taft and Thorpe bring a wealth of experience and expertise, including instrumental roles in Illumina's philanthropic clinical whole genome sequencing program which is now managed and operated by Genetic Alliance.Ryan J Taft PhD will serve as Chief Scientific Officer (Fractional), and Erin Thorpe will take on the role of Director of Clinical Programs. Genetic Alliance is privileged to welcome Taft and Thorpe to our team as it prepares to build a network of laboratories and clinical sites to support genetic testing for underserved patients worldwide. Their exceptional backgrounds will play a pivotal role Genetic Alliance realizing its goal to see all genetic disease patients tested and empowered with their own genetic information.“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Ryan and Erin on a daily basis, and for their unwavering dedication to helping patients who might otherwise slip through the cracks," stated Sharon Terry, president and CEO.Erin Thorpe, Director of Clinical ProgramsErin Thorpe, MS, CGC, brings more than a decade of expertise as a board-certified genetic counselor with a career encompassing diverse roles in patient care, clinical research, and clinical whole genome sequencing test interpretation and reporting. In her recent tenure at Illumina, Erin oversaw the iHope program, where she managed clinical operations and outreach efforts and was integral to program success. Her dedication to improving care and her expertise in genetics will be invaluable in her new role as Director of Clinical Programs. Thorpe will lead clinical initiatives, ensuring that program participants receive the highest quality genetic testing and support."I am thrilled to join Genetic Alliance and eagerly anticipate the expansion of the testing network we have established across eight countries. More patients will benefit, and we will simultaneously lay the groundwork for sustainable access solutions for underserved patients,” said Ms. Thorpe.Ryan J Taft PhD, Chief Scientific OfficerRyan J Taft PhD is a distinguished leader in the field of genomics, with a career marked by significant contributions to the application of sequencing for patients with genetic conditions. In his most recent role as Vice President, Scientific Research at Illumina, Taft spent 10 years leading and developing Illumina's philanthropic clinical whole genome sequencing efforts, which provided genetic testing to thousands of underserved patients. His vision and leadership have been critical in driving innovative solutions to complex genetic health challenges. In the capacity of Chief Scientific Officer at Genetic Alliance, Taft will support scientific initiatives and ensure the advancement of the organization's cutting-edge research and clinical applications.“It is a privilege to work with the Genetic Alliance team to bring clinical genomic testing to patients in need! The last ten years have taught us that every patient, no matter where they are in the world, can benefit from receiving a diagnosis. iHope Genetic Health will provide desperately needed answers to the most vulnerable of patients – uplifting families, communities and caregivers," Taft said.About the Genetic Alliance iHope Genetic Health ProgramThe iHope Genetic Health program provides comprehensive genetic testing to undiagnosed individuals from underserved communities. A generous donation of reagents and software from Illumina has enabled Genetic Alliance to identify laboratories to collaborate with Genetic Alliance in offering free testing to children with suspected genetic conditions. With Taft and Thorpe, the program is poised to expand its reach and impact, continuing to support patients in need and advancing the field of genetic health. Partner laboratories will be announced shortly. Please consider donating to our fund to help more children receive the care they need.About Genetic AllianceGenetic Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming health through genetics. By fostering collaboration among diverse stakeholders, Genetic Alliance accelerates the translation of genetic research into practical health solutions, advocating for patients and families affected by genetic conditions.

