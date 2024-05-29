Metagenomics Market: From US$ 217.7 Million In 2024 To US$ 428.6 Million By 2034 At A 6.3% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Metagenomics Market

Key role of metagenomics in identifying biomarkers associated with early cancer detection for timely intervention driving market growth, says Fact.

ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, UNITED STATE , May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Fact has published a new research report stating that the global metagenomics market (メタゲノミクス市場) is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 217.7 million in 2024 and subsequently expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2034. The market is expected to grow at a steady pace over the coming years as the need for studying various viruses and microbes has increased, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.Metagenomics has always been used in astrobiology to better understand the origin, evolution, and distribution of life in other spaces or locations, such as planets beyond Earth. NASA and ISRO have used metagenomics to search for planets similar to Earth.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:The food and beverage industry frequently deals with fermentation and fungi; therefore, they extensively use metagenomics to learn more about the microbial communities present in the food fermentation process to improve food safety and quality. Food giants are investing heavily to serve quality food through metagenomics amid increasing enforcement of stringent food safety regulations.Metagenomics is gaining popularity in microbiome research because it allows for the analysis of all microorganisms, regardless of whether they can be cultured. Metagenomics has several applications in ecology and the environment, drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, and food and beverages.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global metagenomics market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 428.6 million by the end of 2034. East Asia is projected to occupy a market share of 21.6% by this time, while the Latin American market is expected to reach a value of US$ 39 million. The North American market is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034, with revenue in Canada anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2034. Additionally, the South Korean market is forecasted to reach US$ 20.9 million by the end of 2034. Based on end-user segments, the biotechnology sector is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% over the same period.“Demand for metagenomics is being driven by technological advancements, increased investments in microbiome research, rising prevalence of bone and joint infections, and availability of sophisticated infrastructure,” says a Fact analyst.Metagenomics Enabling Comprehensive Analysis of Microbial Communities Within Cancerous TumorsMetagenomics is a promising tool in the field of cancer research. It allows for the analysis of the composition and function of microbial communities in tumors, which may have significant implications for cancer diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. By studying the interactions between the microbiome and cancer cells, researchers can develop new strategies for improving cancer therapy and reducing side effects.Metagenomics can also help identify biomarkers for early cancer detection and provide insights into the links between cancer and inflammation, diet, and other environmental factors.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the metagenomics market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (library preparation kits, sample extraction kits, metagenomics sequencing kits), application (microbial diversity, bioremediation & degradation, biosurfactant & antibiotic production, clinical diagnosis), and end user (pharmaceutical industries, research laboratories, biotechnology companies, pathology laboratories, academic & research institutes), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Smart PPE Market : (スマート PPE 市場) Expanding at a high-value CAGR of 14.1% from 2023 to 2033, the global smart PPE market is projected to increase from a value of US$ 3.65 billion in 2023 to US$ 13.7 billion by the end of 2033.Spectrometry Market : (分光分析市場) The global spectrometry market size accounts for a valuation of US$ 18.75 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to climb to US$ 37.55 billion by the end of 2033. As per this detailed Fact research analysis, worldwide demand for spectrometry is predicted to rise at 7.1% CAGR over the next ten years.About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: ...

S. N. Jha

Fact

+1 628-251-1583

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Other