Expert Marketing Advisors Wins Two Awards For B2B Marketing Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Expert Marketing Advisors

Clutch Global

Clutch Champion

Firm Honored as a Clutch Champion and Recognized as a Clutch Global Leader for Spring 2024

- Courtney Kehl, Principal and Founder, Expert Marketing AdvisorsREDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES , May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning, B2B marketing firm, Expert Marketing Advisors , is a proud recipient of two 2024 Clutch awards for B2B marketing service categories: Clutch Champion, for its industry expertise and ability to deliver exceptional results compared to other companies, and Clutch Global Leader, for the firm's industry expertise and ability to deliver scores that are calculated based on client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch.“We are honored to be a recipient of two Clutch awards for our global work in B2B marketing services,” said Courtney Kehl, Principal and Founder, Expert Marketing Advisors.“The Clutch platform celebrates the very best in the B2B services industry worldwide, and these awards underscore the excellent client work our firm continues to deliver as recognized through the voice of our clients.”Since 2017, Expert Marketing Advisors has partnered with leading B2B clients to quickly tackle the biggest marketing challenges with unmatched industry talent. Founded by Courtney Kehl, the agency has grown to over 40 passionate experts representing all areas of marketing from SEO/SEM, Demand Generation, Communications, Marketing Operations, and Program Delivery. It has partnered with more than 70 clients, produced over $12.6 B in pipeline generation, successfully conducted 17 marketing launches and helped 10 companies transition through stages of growth to acquisition.“We are delighted to present this award for the second year, celebrating both new and returning achievers for their outstanding performance,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO.“These honorees represent the top companies on our platform, consistently exceeding client expectations and receiving an abundance of positive feedback from their clients. Their continued excellence sets a high standard, inspiring others in their respective service lines to strive for similar levels of distinction.”To learn more about Expert Marketing Advisors, reach out to ..., and listen to our QuickFire Marketing podcast .About Expert Marketing AdvisorsExpert Marketing Advisors is an award-winning technology B2B marketing firm dedicated to providing key support for clients across marketing disciplines from SEO/SEM, Demand Generation, Marketing Operations and Program Delivery. With over 20 years of experience, our highly seasoned experts bring your marketing to the next level at a pace that your competition won't be able to match. Working alongside your company, we help you accomplish your goals when you don't have the resources or time. Global agency brands such as SalesLoft, HubSpot, and ZoomInfo have trusted Expert Marketing Advisors to be a preferred partner. Follow Expert Marketing Advisors on LinkedIn , Twitter and read our Blog.About ClutchClutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

Courtney Kehl

Expert Marketing Advisors

925-708-5636

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube