The Austin Company Elevates Buma And Engel To Senior Director Positions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mike Pierce, CEOCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- THE AUSTIN COMPANY ELEVATES BUMA AND ENGEL TO SENIOR DIRECTOR POSITIONSCLEVELAND, OHIO, May 2024-The Austin Company has elevated Tim Buma and Charlie Engel to Senior Director positions.Tim Buma has been promoted to Senior Director of Construction Technology. Tim's invaluable contributions over the past two years have significantly enhanced Austin's critical business operations. His role involves researching and implementing technology solutions. With over 20 years of construction and technology experience, Tim is an asset to the Austin team . Tim graduated from Gordon College, earning a Bachelor of Arts in English language and literature.Charlie Engel, a respected 26-year veteran with Austin, has been promoted to Senior Director of Construction Safety and Quality. His extensive experience and deep understanding of our operations have earned him this promotion. Charlie is responsible for developing written quality and safety manuals, plans, procedures, and inspection checklists for engineering and construction projects. Hely inspects, surveys, and audits projects to ensure the highest safety and quality standards. He is also an American Red Cross and OSHA-Authorized instructor.“Today, we announce the elevation of two exceptional talents to the role of Senior Director. Their unwavering dedication, innovative thinking, and exemplary leadership have propelled our team forward and set a new standard of excellence within our organization. This promotion reflects their individual achievements and signifies our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering growth within our ranks. Congratulations to our new Senior Directors; your accomplishments inspire us all," said Matt Eddleman, President of The Austin Company.The Austin Company is a full-service, design-build firm offering site location consulting, design, engineering, and construction services. Headquartered in Cleveland, Austin maintains offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Irvine, California; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Melbourne, Florida; San Luis Potosi, Mexico; and London, United Kingdom. Additionally, Austin oversees two subsidiary companies: Gala & Associates and TACK Builders Inc.# # #

Leslie A Panfil

The Austin Company

+ +1 440-567-8924

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube