Stratic Global Sourcing Mitigates Impact Of Increased Tariffs On Steel And Aluminum Imports From China

LAFAYETTE, IN, US, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to President Biden's recent announcement to significantly increase tariffs on Chinese imports, Stratic Global Sourcing reaffirms its commitment to providing strategic solutions to mitigate the impact on businesses reliant on steel and aluminum products. The new tariffs, which will see these rates rise from 7% to 25%, pose significant challenges to companies dependent on these critical materials.Leveraging a trusted network of global suppliers, Stratic Global Sourcing offers a diversified portfolio that eliminates overreliance on Chinese imports. Its proven track record and existing strategic partnerships enable access to source high-quality steel and aluminum from competitive markets, reducing the tariff burden on clients.“Stratic Global Sourcing is dedicated to helping businesses adapt to the evolving trade landscape,” said Michael Musleh, EVP, Business Unit Leader at Stratic Global Sourcing.“Our top priority is the success and satisfaction of our customers, and our goal is to provide seamless alternative sourcing options to ensure our clients remain competitive.”Static Global Sourcing continues to innovate and adapt as the global trade landscape evolves. Businesses affected by the tariff increase are invited to explore Stratic's sourcing solutions and discover the benefits of working with a trusted global partner.For more information about how Stratic Global Sourcing can assist your business, please visit our website at or contact our team at ....About Stratic Global SourcingStratic Global Sourcing is a leader with over 40 years of experience in global supply chain management. Specializing in manufacturing, sourcing, and logistics. Stratic offers tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients in automotive, non-automotive, construction, agriculture, and general industrial industries. Stratic's flagship service combines expertise and a holistic solutions network to ensure seamless supply chain management.

