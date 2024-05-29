Pumpalarm Announces Next-Generation Textlight Industrial Alarm Beacon For Enhanced Remote Monitoring & Peace Of Mind

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Available 120V and 12V models, TextLight is designed to provide robust and reliable text alerts.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PumpAlarm , a leading innovator in remote monitoring solutions, unveils TextLight, a next-generation cellular alarm light for remote monitoring to empower businesses with real-time insights into critical systems, safeguarding operations and ensuring peace of mind.

“We are thrilled to introduce next generation TextLight,” says Mr. Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm.“This advanced alarm light goes beyond traditional monitoring systems, offering a comprehensive and reliable solution for a wide range of industrial applications.”

TextLight, available in 120V and 12V models, is a versatile monitoring tool equipped with two crucial functionalities:

.Dual-Input Alarm System: Detects and alerts users of both power loss and high-water levels, providing double the protection.

.Cellular Connectivity: Delivers instant notifications via Verizon cellular network, guaranteeing you get notified even through a power outage.

TextLight offers a multitude of advantages for industrial users:

.Unmatched Reliability and Versatility: Monitors various aspects of electrical systems, making it ideal for control panels in remote locations, critical machinery, and more.

.Enhanced Operational Continuity: Mitigates downtime by alerting users to potential problems before they escalate, ensuring uninterrupted operations.

.Comprehensive Protection: Monitors environmental conditions that could impact electrical systems, safeguarding against a broader spectrum of threats.

.Peace of Mind: Provides 24/7 monitoring with robust construction and reliable alerts, allowing users to focus on core operations with confidence.

TextLight boasts a user-friendly setup process. Users can activate their device at activate to begin 24/7 monitoring. An annual cellular network subscription, priced at $75.00, ensures uninterrupted connectivity.

TextLight's adaptability makes it suitable for a wide range of industrial applications, including:

.Electrical control panels

.Air release valve's

.Septic tanks

.Manholes

.Wastewater treatment plants

.Pivot irrigation systems

.And many more

PumpAlarm offers a comprehensive service guarantee, including a 30-day money-back guarantee and a one-year warranty on all 4G devices. If any issues arise, the company is committed to making it right. The service extends across the United States, with a money-back guarantee on service in the lower 48 states and Hawaii.

PumpAlarm offers a variety of other remote monitoring solutions, designed to provide peace of mind and protect valuable assets. To explore its range of products, visit shop today or call +1 888-454-5051.

About PumpAlarm

PumpAlarm is a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions for residential and commercial applications. The company's mission is to empower users with the tools and technology they need to stay connected to their critical assets, prevent costly problems, and ensure peace of mind. PumpAlarm is committed to innovation and excellence, developing cutting-edge solutions that are reliable, affordable, and easy to use.

Contact Details:

203 West Morris St

Indianapolis, IN 46225

USA

