Elphi And Rentrange® Join Forces To Provide Advanced Rental Market Insights To Lenders

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elphi , a leading Software-as-a-service company known for its transformative mortgage loan origination platform, has announced a strategic partnership and integration with RentRange ®, a leading provider of property rental information.

The collaboration between Elphi and RentRange® aims to enhance lenders' access to advanced insights into the single-family rental market. By integrating RentRange's comprehensive rental data, analytics, and rent-based valuation solutions directly into Elphi's platform, lenders gain access to enhanced tools for optimizing their single-family rental operations.

"We are excited to collaborate with RentRange® and integrate their advanced rental market solutions into our platform," noted Daniel Gottesmann, COO of Elphi. "This partnership emphasizes our commitment to providing our clients with innovative tools to enhance their rental property strategies and drive success in the property rental market."

The integration with RentRange® brings several key benefits to Elphi's platform and its users:

1. Comprehensive Rental Data: RentRange® delivers address and market-level rental data, analytics, and rent-based valuation solutions, providing lenders with a holistic view of the single-family rental market.

2. Informed Decision-Making: By leveraging RentRange's extensive proprietary data and historical insights, lenders can make data-driven decisions to maximize rental property performance and profitability.

3. Market-Level Insights: RentRange's national MLS coverage and proprietary data back to January 2009 offer lenders unparalleled market-level insights, enabling them to identify trends, opportunities, and risks in the single-family rental market.

4. Enhanced Operational Efficiency: The integration with RentRange® streamlines rental market analysis and valuation processes, saving time and resources for lenders while improving overall operational efficiency.

"Being nimble and embracing partnerships is imperative to achieve success in the marketplace”. said Sid Somani, Director of products at RentRange®.

"Having partnered with Elphi for our mutual customers helps them achieve efficiencies of scale. Elphi has a good understanding of customers' needs, as well as slick technological expertise to create insightful, data-backed results and I am looking forward to growing our partnership even further."

About RentRange®:

RentRange® is a premier provider of information in the single-family rental sector, delivering address and market-level rental data, analytics, and rent-based valuation solutions.

About Elphi:

Elphi is a fintech SaaS company revolutionizing the mortgage industry with its transformative loan origination platform. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, Elphi empowers lenders to streamline processes and improve their operations.

