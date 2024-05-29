Rubenstein Public Relations Named Agency Of Record For Cybersecurity Innovator Nukudo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Partnering with NukuDo underscores our commitment to elevating organizations that are making significant contributions to their industries” - Richard Rubenstein

NEW YORK, NY, US, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR), a leading full-service communications firm, is now the Agency of Record for NukuDo, a trailblazer in cybersecurity workforce development and staffing. NukuDo sought out Rubenstein Public Relations to shepherd its brand development and help establish the company's domestic launch in San Antonio. RPR's initial campaign included naming the company's domestic entity, logo creation, and messaging development to reinforce the corporate identity.

This partnership signifies RPR's ongoing expansion into the innovative technology sector, with clients spanning categories such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, and biotech.

NukuDo's innovative approach to cybersecurity training offers candidates an immersive six-month paid training program, followed by direct employment within the company for three years, ensuring they gain crucial real-world experience while fostering financial stability from the get-go. The company's proprietary aptitude test can accurately identify individuals with innate abilities and potential for success in cybersecurity roles, regardless of their level of education. Through a blend of expert-led instruction and hands-on experience, NukuDo's programs are crafted to ensure participants are immediately operational and highly effective upon completion.

RPR is set to launch an expansive public relations and marketing initiative to hone the distinct messaging, positioning, and corporate identity for NukuDo in the U.S. market, with the objective of establishing the company as a frontrunner in the U.S. cybersecurity training arena. The comprehensive campaign will weave together a strategic blend of media engagement, thought leadership cultivation, brand evolution, and key event participation to amplify NukuDo's market entry and growth.

"Partnering with NukuDo underscores our commitment to elevating organizations that are making significant contributions to their industries," said Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations. "NukuDo's innovative approach to cybersecurity training is not only preparing individuals for immediate success in the field but is also shaping the future of the cybersecurity workforce development."

This collaboration aims to spotlight NukuDo's focus on producing the highest quality cybersecurity experts, filling the workforce needs of companies across the US, and addressing the talent gap in the cybersecurity industry. NukuDo's approach democratizes access to cybersecurity education, ensuring its students are well-prepared for the challenges of today and tomorrow.

About NukuDo

NukuDo is a global leader in cybersecurity workforce development and staffing, addressing the shortage of skilled IT security professionals from its base in San Antonio, Texas. Its innovative recruitment and paid training methodologies integrate employment from day one, focusing on immersive real-world applications. By employing candidates throughout their training and for three years post-training, NukuDo ensures that financial barriers do not hinder the pursuit of advanced cybersecurity education. Its graduates not only gain theoretical knowledge but also hold industry-recognized certifications, proving their expertise and readiness for the cybersecurity challenges of today and tomorrow.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

