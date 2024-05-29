Back-2-School Health Clinics Offer No-Cost Vital Medical Services For Hillsborough County Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Project LINK launches the Parent Leadership Academy of Tampa Bay

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the new school year approaches, parents across Hillsborough County are gearing up to enroll their children in kindergarten or the 7th grade. Amidst the excitement of new beginnings, there's one crucial aspect that parents cannot afford to overlook: ensuring their child's immunizations are up-to-date.

To support families in meeting school enrollment requirements and safeguarding the health of our community's children, Project LINK and the Back-to-School Coalition of Hillsborough County are proud to announce the upcoming Back-2-School Health Clinics. These clinics, scheduled to take place during July and August, will offer required medical services for school enrollment at no cost to uninsured or Medicaid-enrolled children.

"Our mission is clear: to ensure every child has access to the necessary medical care and resources to thrive academically and physically," says Tina Young, CEO at Project LINK. "By providing routine vaccinations, school physicals, and assistance with immunization records, we're empowering families to enroll their children in school with confidence."

The importance of routine vaccinations cannot be overstated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vaccines are one of the most effective ways to prevent serious diseases and protect the health of children. In addition to safeguarding individual health, vaccines also play a critical role in maintaining community immunity, reducing the spread of infectious diseases, and keeping our schools a safe environment for learning.

For parents of uninsured or Medicaid-enrolled children, accessing these vital services can sometimes be a challenge.

That's why the Back-2-School Health Clinics are committed to removing barriers to care and ensuring equitable access for all families. Providers of the health clinics include - Tampa General Hospital, Florida Health Department, Baycare, USF Health, Hillsborough County school Nurses, and South University.

In addition to serving families with school-age children, the clinics also welcome new families to Hillsborough County who may be unfamiliar with local healthcare resources. "We want to extend a warm welcome to our community's newest residents and assure them that we're here to support their children's health needs as they transition into our school system," adds Dr. Maria Russ, Supervisor, Health Services; Hillsborough County Schools.

Parents interested in registering for these no-cost services, which include routine vaccinations, school physicals for enrollment purposes, and/or the transferring of immunization records to the Florida Form DH 680, are encouraged to visit for more information. Registration for these services begins June 1, 2024. Appointments are required to attend.

Don't miss this opportunity to prioritize your child's health and ensure they're ready for the new school year. Join us at the Back-2-School Health Clinics and take the first step towards a healthier, brighter future for your family.

About Project LINK: Project LINK has been a partnering agency of Hillsborough County Public Schools for over three decades, providing health and educational resources to underserved families in Hillsborough County. By collaborating with various corporate and medical partners, Project LINK aims to ensure equal opportunities for all children and empower families to access the services they need. For more information, visit

Project LINK serves as the coordinating body for the Back-to-School Coalition in Hillsborough County. The Coalition consists of medical collaboratives that include BayCare, USF Health, Tampa General Hospital, Florida Health Department, South University, University of Tampa, and Hillsborough County Public Schools Health Services.

