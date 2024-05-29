Itchko Ezratti's GL Homes Riverland's Webinar Attracts Hundreds Of Attendees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GL Homes hosted an exclusive webinar for those interested in discovering more about Riverland, a 55+ community in Port St. Lucie, all from the comfort of their own homes. During the one-hour session, the GL Homes leadership team provided a live tour showcasing the master-planned community's attractions. Attendees also engaged in a Q&A session with the onsite management team.

Finding the perfect home and community often involves investing time and resources in visiting various locations. Itchko Ezratti's GL Homes offered a convenient solution by providing a curated tour of Riverland, allowing over 400 attendees to explore its remarkable features remotely via computer or phone.

Troy DiNiccola and Charlie Saenz, Project Managers and Vice Presidents for GL Homes, hosted the webinar and guided attendees through the community aboard the RiverTram, the community's air-conditioned trolley. The tour highlighted Riverland's unique features, including the Paseo system and greenways, which connect over 5 miles of trails designed for eco-friendly transportation.

The tour's first stop was the Riverland Sports & Racquet Club, featuring dedicated pickleball, tennis, and bocce courts spread over 24 acres. The complex also offers a Pro Shop and organizes various events and activities for residents.

Next, attendees visited the Riverland Wellness & Fitness Center, a 51,000-square-foot facility offering state-of-the-art gym equipment, group fitness classes, indoor and outdoor pools, and professional trainers to assist residents in reaching their fitness goals.

The tour continued to the Arts & Culture Center, a creative hub equipped with art studios, classrooms, demonstration kitchens, community gardens, and an Artist Garden for inspiration. Additionally, viewers got a glimpse of the Social Club, which boasts a resort-style pool, a full-service restaurant, a sports lounge, and a grand ballroom.

The webinar provided a glimpse into the lifestyle offered at Riverland, but for those interested in experiencing it firsthand, the community offers a "Try Before You Buy" program called "Stay and Play." This program allows prospective buyers to spend two nights and three days in a Riverland home for just $99, providing an immersive experience of the community's amenities and atmosphere. For those interested in experiencing Riverland for the day, a VIP day pass is also available.

GL Homes' Valencia Parc at Riverland offers unparalleled 55+ living by combining exceptional amenities and high-quality new homes in a prime location in Port St. Lucie. To learn more about Valencia at Riverland, call 772-226-9000 or visit GLHomes/Valencia-Parc-at-Riverland today.

GL Homes was founded in 1976, and has since become a true American success story. Built by Itchko Ezratti, who believed that hard work, integrity, and quality craftsmanship would be key in the Florida marketplace, he has helped to grow GL Homes into one of today's largest homebuilders. At GL Homes, Misha Ezratti, son of company founder Itchko Ezratti, now serves as President and is responsible for leading operations across the state of Florida.

Misha Ezratti continues to be steadfast in preserving the organizational culture instilled by his father, emphasizing that employees and customers are an integral part of the GL Homes family. Both Itchko Ezratti and Misha Ezratti believe that employee dedication significantly enriches the overall customer experience. Those enduring values are reflected in every home built by GL Homes today.

