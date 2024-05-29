Manhattan NEW YORK: Physical Therapists Prefer The Therapease Sport-Recovery, Brace-Devices For Fast Knee-Rehabilitation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This educational DEMO focuses on the versatile features, ease, and Physical Therapy benefits of the #1 GenuEaseTM TKA & ACL Knee Rehab Device from TherapEASE

- Dr. Craig A Schultz, M.S.P.T., PHYSICAL & SPORTS THERAPY SERVICES, UtahJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Physical Therapists (AKA: PT's) in Manhattan are raving about the effectiveness of GenuEaseTM , a revolutionary brace device for knee rehabilitation. With the rise in knee reconstruction and ACL surgeries, PT's have been searching for a solution to help their patients recover faster and with less pain. GenuEaseTM has proven to be the top choice for professionals in the field, providing patients with (a) faster recovery, (b) reduced pain, and (c) improved range of motion.GenuEaseTM is specifically designed for patients recovering from total knee arthroplasty (TKA) and reparative ACL surgeries. The brace device works by providing support and stability to the knee joint, allowing for controlled movement and preventing further injury. This not only (a) speeds up the recovery process but also (b) reduces the risk of complications.Physical Therapists have reported that patients using GenuEaseTM have experienced faster recovery times, with some even returning to their normal activities within weeks instead of months. The device also helps to reduce pain and swelling, allowing patients to move more comfortably during their rehabilitation. Additionally, GenuEaseTM has been proven to improve range of motion (ROM) in the knee joint, helping patients regain their mobility and functionality.One of the most appealing aspects of GenuEaseTM is its affordability ( $$ ). With the rising costs of healthcare, it can be challenging for physical therapy practices to provide their patients with the best treatment options. However, GenuEaseTM offers an affordable solution that is accessible to all patients. This has made it a viable option for any physical therapy practice, regardless of their budget.GenuEaseTM has quickly become the go-to choice for physical therapists in Manhattan, and it's no surprise 'why.' With its proven effectiveness, affordability, and ease of use, it has become an essential tool in helping patients recover from knee surgeries. PT's are confident in recommending GenuEaseTM to their patients, knowing that it will provide them with the best chance for a successful and speedy recovery. For more information on GenuEaseTM, visit the website or contact them directly.Manhattan Physical Therapists Choose GenuEaseTM for Fast Knee-Rehabilitation after Reconstruction and ACL SurgeriesFor More Information or to RSVP, Please Contact TherapEaseTMCALL: 1-888-886-4368Email: info(at)TherapEase“GenuEaseTM is committed to providing the best possible care for post-knee surgery patients. With its clinical answers to common questions and advanced technology, GenuEaseTM is the 'top choice for physical therapy post-surgery.' Patients can trust in GenuEaseTM to help them safely and comfortably regain mobility in their knees.”One of the most frequently asked questions after knee surgery is,“... how to properly and safely bend the knee.” GenuEaseTM has the answer with its innovative technology that allows for controlled and gradual bending of the knee, promoting healing and preventing further injury. With GenuEaseTM patients can confidently and effectively work towards regaining full range of motion (ROM) in their knee.Top 7 Questions Asked & Answers Regarding GenuEaseTM ...-How to bend my knee after surgery?-Is GenuEaseTM the best physical therapy solution after knee surgery?-How to straighten knee after surgery?-Is GenuEaseTM the best replacement recovery device / machine?-How to fix a frozen knee?-Is GenuEaseTM the best solution for stiff knee after total knee replacement?-How to fix a knee that won't bend or straighten?The GenuEaseTM, invented by renowned Physical Therapist, Dr. Craig A. Schultz, is a game-changing device that has been transforming the rehabilitation process for patients recovering from TKA and ACL surgeries for years. The machine is designed to: (a) Provide targeted support and assistance to the knee joint, thus (b) Promoting proper alignment and (c) Reducing strain on the surrounding muscles and ligaments. This results in a faster and more effective recovery for patients.-Superior Clinical Results .... Restored Range of Motion Faster. Fewer Manipulations. No More Muscle GuardingTherapEaseTM is honored at the possibility of having the GenuEaseTM nominated as a Best-of-Industry Medical Rehabilitation Device for all Physical Therapists. This potential recognition further solidifies the GenuEaseTM as THE top-performing recovery device in the field of medical rehabilitation.The team at TherapEaseTM is committed to continuing to innovate and provide the best possible solutions for patients recovering from TKA and ACL surgeries. With the ongoing support of 'Physical Therapists' and the medical community, GenuEaseTM is poised to make a significant impact in the world of knee pain and rehabilitation.-Greater Patient Satisfaction .... Less Discomfort. Motivational Display. Patient ControlABOUT THE GenuEaseTM INVENTOR: Dr. Craig Schultz received a Master's Degree in Physical Therapy from Des Moines University, School of Osteopathic Medicine in 1994. Upon graduation, he joined Mountain Land Rehabilitation, Inc. working in a large rehabilitation facility in Provo, Utah. He became the Facility Rehab Coordinator where his responsibilities include ... Supervising the daily operations for Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy Services. Dr. Schultz joined Physical & Sports Therapy Services in 1998 when the Orem Utah clinic was opened. Working with the general public, as well as athletes, in rehabilitating their orthopedic and sports related injuries has given Dr. Craig the opportunity to pursue his professional goals and interests. Dr. Craig is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association. Currently Dr. Schultz resides in Orem with his wife Tracy and their five children.Disclaimer: The American Physical Therapy Association (APTA ) does not endorse the GenuEASE product nor TherapEase Innovation LLC and APTA does not have any opinion regarding TherapEase Innovation LLC or the efficacy of its GenuEASE product.TherapEaseTM goal is to host a DEMO EVENT in every influential city in order to better educate and inform top tier, highly rated, professional Physical Therapy physicians in the metropolitan area regarding their groundbreaking Medical Knee Rehab, Recovery Devices: GenuEaseTM, GenUbender and KneeEASE ."TherapEaseTM started in 2006 to develop a new approach to post-surgical rehabilitation for knee replacement patients. Physical Therapists (PTs) were searching for a device that would allow patients to mechanically bend their own knees so that they could be guided by their own pain and thus fully engage and be in control of their own recovery," Dr. Craig A. Schultz, Physical Therapist, Orem UtahDr. Schultz continues: "GenuEaseTM is that device. GenuEaseTM provides patients: (1) faster range-of-motion ROM recovery, (2) with fewer complications and (3) greater satisfaction than any other rehabilitation method. GenuEaseTM is protected by two US patents and has been proven by thousands of patients in millions of therapy cycles."Surgeons notice the improved recovery rates and flexibility of patients using GenuEaseTM they become a partner of choice as prescribed rehabilitation services. Physical Therapists investment in a GenuEaseTM can represent a real competitive advantage and opportunity for increased market share over clinics offering only traditional knee rehabilitation services."Why It Works: Patients recover a greater range of motion (ROM) in less time for several reasons. GenuEaseTM provides better isolation of the knee and more targeted rehabilitation than is possible with manual stretching, wall slides, or other traditional treatments. GenuEaseTM supports a greater range of dynamic motion than any other method provides.However, the most important reason why GenuEaseTM delivers faster recovery, and better results, is the complete elimination of patient apprehension and muscle guarding. NOTE: GenUbender is the lighter weight, made for home use, more portable version of the GenuEaseTMTHERAPIST TESTIMONIAL:“I have had an overwhelming response from patients about the effectiveness of GenuEaseTM. Patients have returned to my clinic because we are the only facility that has the GenuEaseTM. As a physical therapist I value the GenuEaseTM because the patient is always in control which drastically reduces muscle guarding. The GenuEaseTM is also a great way to build patient confidence because the patient receives immediate feedback on range of motion progress.”-Tom Farnsworth P.T., M.P.T .THERAPIST TESTIMONIAL:“I thought all my post-op. knee patients (especially total knees) needed was my hands-on mobilization for ROM. I was wrong. I have found GenuEaseTM is a critical adjunct to my manual stretching. My patients, particularly the more difficult and guarded cases, gain greater ROM in less time using GenuEaseTM.”-Darren Averett, DPTCase Studies:GenuEaseTM is capable of -5° to 135° Range of Motion (ROM). A digital display provides the patient with a real time measure of their ROM as well as their progress across sessions. This critical information provides the intrinsic motivation which influences your patient's effort during each session. Recording and tracking session data allows the patient not only to set goals but also to recognize both their improvement over time and the value of services provided.Patients Start Recovery Sooner: Comparative case studies show achievement of greater ROM in less time than is possible with traditional therapy. 