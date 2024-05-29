Polyphthalamide Market: Projected Growth From $1.45 Billion In 2024 To $2.47 Billion By 2034 At A 5.5% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

polyphthalamide market

Superior performance of polyphthalamide over metals in applications requiring high-temperature resistance driving use in various sectors, says Fact.

ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / --According to a new report on polyphthalamide market (ポリフタルアミド市場)by Fact, worldwide revenue from polyphthalamide sales is expected to reach US$ 1.45 billion in 2024 and thereafter increase at a steady 5.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Market growth is being driven by expansion of the automotive electrical and electronics sectors and high focus on the development of lightweight materials that can replace heavier automotive parts.Polyphthalamide finds broader applications in other industries, including consumer and personal care, industrial equipment and apparatus, and others. The automotive sector is generating demand for lightweight vehicle components.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Polyphthalamide-based materials find extensive usage in the automotive sector for the production of diverse structural parts, as well as cooling and heating system components such as oil filter housings, thermostat housings, and turbocharger air coolers. In addition, these materials are utilized in fuel system components like fuel rails, flanges, and fuel line connectors.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global polyphthalamide market is on a robust growth trajectory, projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% through 2034. By the end of this period, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.47 billion, driven by increasing demand across various industries such as automotive, electrical and electronics, and consumer goods. This growth is underpinned by the material's superior performance characteristics, including high thermal resistance and mechanical strength, which make it a preferred choice for manufacturing high-performance components.In the regional landscape, the market dynamics are notably influenced by key players such as the United States, China, and Japan. The United States market is poised to achieve a value of US$ 127.1 million in 2024, reflecting its strong industrial base and technological advancements. Meanwhile, China is set to dominate the East Asia market with a commanding 60.6% share in 2024, highlighting its significant manufacturing capabilities and growing domestic demand. Japan's market, valued at US$ 76.2 million in 2024, underscores its steady industrial demand and innovation in material applications. East Asia, overall, is forecasted to witness a higher CAGR of 7.2% through 2034, indicating robust growth prospects driven by rapid industrialization and increasing investments in high-performance materials.“Strict regulations prohibiting the use of lead soldering in electronic components are generating growth prospects for polyphthalamide producers and suppliers across the globe,” says a Fact analyst.Preference for Glass-Filled Polyphthalamide over Other Variants Due to its Superior Impact ResistanceGlass fibers function as reinforcement by distributing stress and improving resistance to deformation. Consequently, the material gains strength and enhanced ability to withstand stress without compromising its structural integrity. The impact resistance of glass-filled polyphthalamide is exceptional, due to the reinforcing effect of its material. By distributing and absorbing energy upon impact, the fibers effectively reduce the risk of fractures and cracks.Given these characteristics, glass-filled polyphthalamide is well-suited for applications where impact resistance is paramount, including consumer goods, electronic enclosures, and automotive parts. In addition, the presence of glass fibers mitigates the effects of thermal expansion and contraction, ensuring that components maintain their size and shape across a broad temperature range. This feature is particularly crucial in applications requiring precise fit and tight tolerances.Competitive LandscapeSolvay S.A.Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, Solvay S.A. is a global leader in specialty materials. The company recently launched Xencor XTreme, a new line of long glass fiber (LGF) PPA solutions designed specifically for battery applications. These materials offer enhanced resistance to thermal runaway and propagation, making them ideal for the growing electric vehicle market.BASF SEOn February 1, 2022, BASF SE, a leading European multinational, began marketing several new polyamide (PA) and polyphthalamide (PPA) grades in Europe. These products were acquired through the purchase of Solvay's PA66 business and are now sold under the well-known brand name Ultramid. The product line, previously known as Technyl, includes Ultramid One J, a PPA based on PA66/6T, along with various PA66 grades. This acquisition expands BASF's portfolio, providing global customers with a comprehensive range of high-performance engineering plastics.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the polyphthalamide market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges the polyphthalamide market based on product type (glass fiber-filled, carbon fiber-filled, mineral fiber-filled, non-biodegradable) and end-use industry (automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, industry equipment, consumer & personal care), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:High-Performance Polymers Market for Automotive : (自動車向け高性能ポリマー市場) The global high-performance polymers market for automotive is projected to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2033. 