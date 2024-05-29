Reflecting On An Origin Story That Begins With Brain Surgery, The Jazz Sanctuary Continues Vision Of Founder Alan Segal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reflecting on an Origin Story that Begins with Brain Surgery, The Jazz Sanctuary Continues the Vision of Founder Alan Segal with Four June Concerts in Philly and its Suburbs

Alan Segal is the Founder and Executive Director of Philadelphia's most unique, non-profit performing arts group, The Jazz Sanctuary.

Philadelphia's most unique non-profit performing arts group, The Jazz Sanctuary, celebrates its 13th year of bringing jazz music to the Greater Philadelphia region in 2024 with live concert performances and education programs .

Four June Concerts in Philadelphia and its Suburbs

- Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director, The Jazz SanctuaryPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Jazz Sanctuary , Philadelphia's most unique non-profit performing arts group, will continue its mission of bringing jazz to the community with four free live concerts in Philadelphia and its suburbs this June.Founded by long-time Philadelphia resident and retired certified public accountant Alan Segal, now 82, The Jazz Sanctuary's story is both inspiring and unique. Diagnosed with a brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in August 2006, Segal underwent a grueling 13-hour surgery and spent 33 days in the hospital. His recovery journey began in January 2007, starting from a place where he couldn't walk, talk, or read.“I had to re-learn how to walk, speak, and read all over again,” Segal shared.“I decided to incorporate a musical instrument into my therapy and chose the bass. Reading music helped me re-learn reading and playing improved my hand-eye coordination.”Although Segal had previously dabbled in guitar and bass, he had never formally pursued either instrument. His determination to overcome the devastating effects of his AVM through music therapy transformed him into a jazz bassist.“During my rehabilitation, I realized I wanted to give back to those who supported me with their love, care, and prayers,” Segal said.“I founded The Jazz Sanctuary to provide free music to charitable organizations and houses of worship.”Established in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that offers jazz performances free of charge to charitable organizations, senior centers, hospitals, rehab centers, community centers, and houses of worship throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs.With over 800 performances to date, The Jazz Sanctuary continues to enrich the community through music.This June, The Jazz Sanctuary kicks off its summer season with four exciting concerts:.Thursday, June 13 at Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912). The "Jazz & Joe" concert, featuring live music, coffee, and treats, starts at 7 p.m. and features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: James Dell'Orefice (piano), Grant MacAvoy (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (tenor saxophone), and Alan Segal (bass)..Sunday, June 23 at Saint Miriam Parish and Friary (654 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031). The debut performance at this venue begins at 3 p.m. and features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: James Dell'Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (tenor saxophone), and Alan Segal (bass)..Wednesday, June 26 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church (South 4th Street & Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106). Part of St. Peter's annual outdoor concert in the churchyard series, the performance by The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet begins at 6:30 p.m., featuring: James Dell'Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (tenor saxophone), and Alan Segal (bass)..Thursday, June 27 at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes') Episcopal Church (8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147). The "Jazz & Joe" concert starts at 7:30 p.m., featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: James Dell'Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (tenor saxophone), and Alan Segal (bass).The Jazz Sanctuary's mission is to maintain and share America's great music invention, jazz, by performing at community gatherings, supporting other charitable organizations, and providing educational development through their Sanctuary Jam program. They also ensure fair compensation for their musicians.To support their mission, The Jazz Sanctuary continues to seek additional funding and corporate sponsorships. In their most recent donation match period from December 2023 to January 2024, they raised over $11,000. Additionally, they received a $2,500 grant from The Presser Foundation.For more information about The Jazz Sanctuary and their upcoming events, visit .

