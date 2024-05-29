Founder And CEO Of PYMNTS Karen Webster Joins As Advisor To Rising Payments Technology Company Skux

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SCOTTS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SKUx , the payments technology platform company, today announced Karen Webster has joined the company as an Advisor alongside other industry leaders and former executives from Walmart, Procter & Gamble, and JPMorgan.

As one of the world's leading experts on emerging payment solutions, Karen's extensive experience as a strategic advisor to CEOs and Boards of multinational players in the payments and commerce space comes at a strategic time of growth for SKUx as the company expands its current partnerships with several of the world's leading organizations, from U.S. merchants to healthcare issuers, global consumer packaged goods brands, payment networks, and digital mobile partnerships.

“I look forward to serving in an advisory role and helping SKUx further accelerate its impressive go-to-market progress,” Karen said.“SKUx presents a very compelling value proposition for today's merchants and issuers looking to enable incremental revenues faster and more securely, while simultaneously eliminating significant expense and friction in the current integration processes.”

“SKUx is excited and privileged to welcome Karen Webster as an Advisor at an important phase of our growth,” said Bobby Tinsley, co-founder and president of SKUx.“Karen's commitment to innovation and her influential knowledge and voice within the retail and payments industry is further testament to the world-class team and technology SKUx has assembled.”

About Karen Webster

As the founder of PYMNTS, the industry's leading B2B marketing platform, Karen Webster is a world-renowned entrepreneur, advisor, and board member for companies operating in the payments, mobile, software platform, technology, and digital media industries. A recognized industry thought leader and frequent industry speaker, she is ranked among the top 10 money and finance writers on LinkedIn and among the top 50 retail industry influencers as ranked by Vend University, working extensively with the most innovative players in the payments, financial services, mobile, B2B, digital media and technology sectors to identify, ignite and monetize innovation.

Karen is author to numerous published articles and whitepapers on payments, mobile, social strategy, product design, pricing/incentives, and customer acquisition, retention, and loyalty. She is also a passionate philanthropist and fundraiser, which includes co-founding twoAM (Two Women on A Mission), which raises awareness and funds for innovative breast and ovarian cancer research.

About SKUx

SKUx powers promotions and item-level payments at the speed of today's consumer. With mobile phones, bar codes, virtual cards and app-based payments now ubiquitous tools of commerce, SKUx's Digital Payments Platform provides flexible, end-to-end solutions to deliver value directly to customers. SKUPay® is a revolutionary tool for merchants to eliminate consumer friction in product-specific payment acceptance for use in CPG, health benefits, travel/entertainment and other industries. SKUx Digital Payments is a suite of tools which provide multi-channel payments for company promotions, loyalty and benefits at the point of sale. The SKUx platform combines first-party data, mobile branding, DLT serialization with Hedera, secure digital payments and settlement and other technology to deliver a seamless consumer experience and real-time transparency for merchants, brands, and payment partners. For more information, visit skux

