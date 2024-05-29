Registration Now Open For 2024-25 Adopt A Cow Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Dairy Alliance and Discover Dairy bring agricultural moo-vement to classrooms

ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, is thrilled to announce that registration is open for the 2024-25 Adopt a Cow program. Enrollment is now available for the interactive program that gives students a look into local dairy farms and how they contribute to our world. The Dairy Alliance continues its partnership with Discover Dairy , an engaging, interactive, cross-curricular educational series.Last year, more than 1 million elementary, middle, and high school classrooms, homeschool families, library groups, and other organizations participated in the program. The Dairy Alliance supported tens of thousands of classrooms throughout the Southeast.“There is a growing interest in the agricultural world, and we are delighted to continue our partnership with Discover Dairy to nurture the curiosity of students across the Southeast and beyond,” said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance.“This program provides a fun and engaging opportunity for students to interact with dairy farmers and their cows, tour facilities, and learn about the significant impact of agriculture on their communitiesThe Adopt a Cow program is free to educators thanks to support from partners and donors. The program features virtual and in-person instruction, plus virtual chats and farm tours that are available throughout the year. It also offers mini lessons that follow some of the Common Core standards for math, reading, and science.The program is open to schools from both rural and urban areas. Adopt a Cow brings dairy farming to life for students of all ages and demographics.Registration for Adopt a Cow is open now and available through September 15, 2024. Sign up at discoverdairy/adopt or contact the Dairy Excellence Foundation at 717-346-0849 for more information.Inside the ProgramDiscover Dairy partners with national dairy associations to offer students exciting activities featuring the calves on the farm and the dairy farmers who manage them. Programs for high school students feature exploration in food science and dairy's economic, environmental, and community impact.Each classroom that enrolls in the Adopt a Cow program is paired with a calf from a dairy farm. Classrooms receive photos, video updates, and activity sheets throughout the school year that allow them to watch their calf grow. Through immersive, hands-on learning activities and free curriculum provided by Discover Dairy, students gain a deeper understanding of the dairy industry and where their food comes from.For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

