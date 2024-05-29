AI Enhanced Strategies Developing High Growth Innovative Businesses Agreement With Top 500 Company In China: NASDAQ: GV

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Zhong Chen, CEOTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA , May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AI Enhanced Strategies Developing High Growth Business with Great Innovation; Agreement with Top 500 Company in China for Life Sciences Conglomerate in Toronto: Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GV)For more information on $GV visit:Largest Service Provider in Artificial Intelligence Education within Canada.Committed to Becoming an Internationally Renowned Industrial Conglomerate, Integrating Technology, Capital, Platform and Brand.100+ Full-Time and Part-Time Staffs, 100% Bachelor's Degree or Above. Doctor's Degree Accounting for 10%, Master's Degree Accounting for More Than 50%.Collaborates with World-Renowned Institutions to Continuously Enhance Core Competitive Value.Employing Multiple Business Strategies for Transformation into A High-Innovation and High-Growth Company.STEM Education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) AI Solutions to Impart Advantages to the Education of Young People.New Cooperative Efforts to Fill Pressing Healthcare Worker Need and Boost Company Revenue Growth.Agreement with ABB-FG to Transform and Upgrade two GV Buildings Into the "GV Digital Technology Building" of Toronto.Cooperating With Red Sun Group, a Top 500 Company in China, to Jointly Invest in Establishing a Life Sciences Industry Conglomerate in Toronto.Working with Canada's B. Braun Biochip Technology Group to Establish Visionary Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd. in Toronto.Management Has Extensive Experience in Multinational Enterprise Project Development, Operational Management and Capital Operations.Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GV) operating under the business model of "merger, integration, and innovation," has evolved over the years into a multinational conglomerate with an industrial chain ecosystem spanning high technology, life sciences, artificial intelligence education, and academic education. Among these, the biochip sector has filled a void in Canada, while GV stands as the largest service provider in artificial intelligence education within the country. In the future, GV is committed to becoming an internationally renowned industrial conglomerate, integrating "technology, capital, platform, and brand" on a global scale.Over the past decade, GV has actively participated in social welfare activities to give back to society and donated over 1 million Canadian dollars in cash and goods to support education and community development initiatives. GV has 100+ full-time and part-time staffs, 100% bachelor's degree or above. Doctor's degree accounting for 10% , master's degree accounting for more than 50%.GV actively collaborates with world-renowned institutions to continuously enhance its core competitive value. Partnering with the International Academy of Education (IAE), an institution with centuries of history, GV has established the International Academy of Education Industry-Education Institute. This institute is responsible for globally integrating talent development in industry, academia, and research, promoting mutual advancement between education and industry, optimizing international education and outcome conversion incubation mechanisms, and constructing a high-end, cutting-edge, and internationalized platform for intelligent exchange and cooperation, not only for Canada but also for the world.Simultaneously, GV collaborates with global innovation centers to establish the Canadian Center of the Global Innovation Center, aiming to drive the development of Canada's innovation economy. Its main activities include innovation and entrepreneurship technology parks, international science and technology parks and international incubators, innovation and entrepreneurship academies, as well as outcomes and typical cases.GV Has Successfully Transformed into A High-Innovation and High-Growth CompanyOn May 28th GV announced the Company has successfully transformed into a high-innovation and high growth company.GV is committed to creating global emerging industry trends by integrating professional mergers and acquisitions to innovate market value. GV is dedicated to several globally unique core values in the future.Convergent Global Best Business Model - GV adopts a business strategy of synergistic high innovation and integration with high-value markets, combining global high-innovation industry value partners and elite talents to create a diverse and inclusive global corporate environment.Global Mergers and Economic Innovation Market Value Integration - Through acquiring other companies, GV can rapidly acquire new technologies, expertise, high market share, and sustained customer value as its core foundation.Selecting Emerging Industry Trends with High Market Innovation Value - GV invests in industries with global high innovation potential and growth trends, including high technology, biotechnology, and sustainable development, to meet the diverse needs of emerging markets.High-Innovation Organizational and Excellent Leadership Operational Capability - GV aims to achieve growth through the strengths of its excellent leadership team.Pursuing Human "Happiness, Beauty, Longevity" – The GV mission is to enhance the quality of human life through its high science, high technology, and high humanity. It has a special focus on industries related to big health, high-tech innovation, biotechnology, and AI education, aiming to contribute significantly to human well-being.Real World Assets (RWA) Integration:GV focuses on digitizing tangible assets from the physical world for trading on digital platforms, creating an entirely new market. Digitizing real-world assets such as real estate, commodities, artworks, and even US Treasury bonds transforms these traditionally illiquid assets into digital assets that can be traded rapidly, greatly enhancing their liquidity and market value.The GV deepened collaboration with major global renowned digital asset trading platforms (ATS) is a globally significant innovative financial technology, especially against the backdrop of increasingly matured digital finance and blockchain technology today.Rapid Development of AI with A Vast Market: Visionary Holdings Inc. Provides STEM-AI Education Solutions for Young PeopleOn May 23rd GV announced the Company is a leading global provider of STEM-AI education solutions for young people. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has extensive potential applications in various fields, including autonomous driving, robotics, smart manufacturing, healthcare, and energy. Through technological innovation in AI, more efficient and intelligent production methods can be achieved, enhancing productivity, creating more employment opportunities, and driving economic development.Promoting innovative education actively cultivates students' innovative thinking, awareness, and capabilities, enabling them to meet the educational demands of future development. Artificial Intelligence (AI) centered on intelligent decision-making, deep learning, and affective computing has become an accelerator for driving educational innovation forward.STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) is currently widely applied in primary and secondary education worldwide. STEM education combines the content of these four disciplines to form an organic whole, aiming to better cultivate students' innovative spirit and practical abilities.GV is a leading global provider of STEM-AI education solutions for young people. With nearly 100 intellectual property rights in core technology areas such as artificial intelligence, software robots, computer vision, and motion control, and over 100 products sold in more than 30 countries, GV stands as a pioneer in the field of AI software-composite robots. Its business spans AI education, service robots, and industrial digitization. GV plans to increase investment in this field, increase market promotion, and strive to sell its products in over 100 countries.Cooperation with CICC to Fill Healthcare Worker Need and Boost Company Revenue GrowthOn May 22nd GV announced the Company's subordinate Farvision Career Education Group Inc signed a cooperation agreement with Canadian International Career College to explore the market in Asia. According to the Canadian Association of Senior Housing and Care Providers, the healthcare sector contributes over CA$100 billion to the Canadian economy each year.The courses offered by the Canadian International Career College (CICC) include Personal Support Worker Certificate, Medication Administration for PSW Certificate Course, Early Childcare Assistant (ECA) Diploma Course, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Program for Nurse Certificate Course, Medical Surgical Certificate Course, CPR/AED Certificate Course, Standard First Aid with CPR Course, and Business Programs.After completing all courses and passing exams, GV Farvision Career Education Group and CICC will assist students in obtaining work visas and provide job referrals. For local Chinese students, they can complete remote courses in China and receive certificates recognized by both China and the province of Ontario, Canada, upon passing exams. This project will bring a new revenue growth point to GV going forward.Cooperative Development Plans for GV Digital Technology BuildingOn May 19thth a signing ceremony was held for GV at Visionary Tower in Toronto. GV CEO, Mr. Zhong Chen, and Simon Tang, Director of ABB-FG from the United States, signed a cooperation agreement. Both parties will collaborate to transform and upgrade two GV buildings located at 95-105 Moatfield Dr, Toronto, Ontario into the "GV Digital Technology Building."ABB-FG will use cutting-edge digital technology and specialized securitization laws to register various real-world assets (RWA) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under Reg. D/S/A+. These assets will be supported by the most reliable public blockchain and token platforms and will be listed for uninterrupted trading on major global digital asset exchanges (ATS). After digitizing and securitizing the properties at 95-105 Moatfield Dr, ABB-FG will facilitate their global trading on ATS, significantly enhancing the value of these GV properties. This will also rapidly boost GV economic growth, advancing GV toward internet-based, digital, and intelligent operations. The transformation will reduce operational costs, improve user experience, and increase industry revenue, positioning GV as a pioneer in Canada's digital economy.Additionally, GV plans to apply for planning approval from the City of Toronto to develop the vacant land at 95-105 Moatfield Dr. The plan includes the construction of three additional buildings, creating a digital technology complex with a total building area of 1.5 million square feet, seamlessly integrating five buildings with complementary functions. This project aims to establish a landmark for Toronto's digital economy, contributing to the development of new models for digital economic growth and industrial upgrading in Canada.In the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, digital technology will reshape the global economic and industrial landscape, becoming a strategic high ground for competition among nations and enterprises. It is a crucial engine for global economic development and a key accelerator for innovation breakthroughs in fields such as biotechnology, energy, new materials, and artificial intelligence. The GV future will focus on three core industries: biotechnology, new energy, and anti-aging products.Cooperation with Top 500 Company in ChinaOn May 17th GV announced the Company and Red Sun Group, a top 500 company in China, are collaborating to jointly invest in establishing a life sciences industry conglomerate in Toronto.This conglomerate aims to become the world's largest platform for nicotinamide (whitening) and anti-aging NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) industries. Leveraging Red Sun Group's globally leading nicotinamide and NMN raw material base and technological platform, GV plans to establish a complete industry chain business system from raw materials to functional foods, skincare products, functional animal health products, and future medical terminal products. These products serve global cosmetics, food manufacturing, animal products, pharmaceutical, and medical institutions, as well as end customers.Harvard University scientist David Sinclair confirms the life-extending effect of NMNDISCLAIMER:Disclosure listed on the CorporateAds website

