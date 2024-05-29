CEPTES Announces Updates To Dataarchiva: Data Archiving For Salesforce Storage & Compliance On Salesforce Appexchange

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CEPTES customers can now benefit from a global search on both archived & unarchived data & also run analytics on archived data.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CEPTES today announced it has updated DataArchiva External Archive application on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, providing customers new ways to perform a global search on both archived and unarchived data and analytics on the archived data. DataArchiva is an advanced data archiving application for Salesforce that helps move historical data from Salesforce to 100% customer-owned and managed cloud storage.

DataArchiva offers a complete suite of data archive, backup, and seeding solutions through multiple applications for Salesforce to meet complex data management needs. With the introduction of global search in the external archiving application, customers can use simple texts to find any particular data from both archived (external system) or unarchived (Salesforce) locations. This will help them save time and boost accessibility. DataArchiva also introduced analytics on archived data. Now customers can fetch reports easily from the archived data just like they fetch reports on Salesforce live data. This will make reporting consistent across data & systems without impacting user experience.

"We are on a mission to bridge the gap between data management and innovation. We are not only evolving with technology but also redefining what's possible in the realm of data-driven business making. DataArchiva has been exceptional over the last five years in transforming the data archive and backup needs of customers and I am looking forward to the upcoming innovations," said Harish Kumar, Co-founder of CEPTES Software.

"DataArchiva is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they accelerate business transformation for customers by offering amazing data solutions such as archive & backup," said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce.“AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About CEPTES Software

CEPTES Software is a Salesforce Partner that delivers innovative business solutions on the world's #1 cloud platform. With over 14 years of experience, they have enabled the transformation of various business verticals for over 1000 companies across different industries. Regarded as a leader in developing future-proof products and offering managed services, CEPTES is well known for its premium AppExchange applications DataArchiva, XfilesPro, 200 OK, and RealE 360.

