Writers' HQ Launches Write A Novel Month, Inviting Writers To Join A Month Of Writing, Workshops, And Camaraderie

Writers' HQ - stop faffing about and start writing

A group of writers at a Writers' HQ real life retreat

Sarah Lewis on Zoom running a workshop

A leading online writing community is excited to announce the launch of The WHQ Write A Novel Month, a programme of events for aspiring authors. June 1 -30.

UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- London, UK - Writers' HQ , a leading online writing community, is excited to announce the launch of The WHQ Write A Novel Month , a dynamic programme of events for aspiring authors. Running from June 1 to June 30, 2024, this month-long event aims to bring together writers from all over the world for a comprehensive and immersive writing experience.

The WHQ Write A Novel Month is designed to provide a supportive and motivating environment for writers to work on their novels. Participants will have access to a range of resources, including weekly masterclasses and virtual write-alongs, and will be able to access support from authors such as Alice Slater, Emma Healey, Ed McDonald, Samuel Burr, and Mallika Narayanan. They will also have the opportunity to connect with other writers through online forums and social media, creating a sense of community and creative camaraderie.

"We are thrilled to launch The WHQ Write A Novel Month and invite writers of all levels to join us for this exciting event," says Sarah Lewis, director of Writers' HQ. "We understand that writing a novel can be a daunting task, and that's why we have created a programme that offers support, guidance, and inspiration. Our goal is to help writers overcome their fears and doubts and complete their novels with confidence."

The WHQ Write A Novel Month is open to writers of all genres and experience levels. Whether you are a first-time novelist or a seasoned writer, this event offers something for everyone. Registration is open now and every event is free to Writers' HQ Gold Star Members.

Join Writers' HQ for The WHQ Write A Novel Month and take the first step towards achieving your writing goals. With a community of like-minded writers and a month of dedicated writing time, this event is the perfect opportunity to kickstart your novel-writing journey. Don't miss out on this exciting event - register now!

