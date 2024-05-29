Bersh HOA Acquires Toad Property Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rob HarperDALLAS, TX, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bersh HOA, LLC is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Toad Property Management, a boutique property management firm specializing in Homeowners Association (HOA) communities in Crested Butte, Colorado. This strategic partnership continues Bersh HOA's mission to expand its presence in the property management industry across the United States.With this acquisition, Bersh HOA further solidifies its position as a trusted partner in property management services for HOA communities. Bersh's mission is to acquire and partner with select independent community management companies across the country, allowing owners an exit strategy while keeping their businesses locally run and managed for decades to come.Headquartered in Crested Butte, Colorado and serving the greater Gunnison Valley, Toad Property Management is a full service residential and commercial property management company. Specializing in administration and maintenance services for all sizes and types of Homeowners Associations (HOA's), the Toad team works to give associations the ability to function effectively, efficiently and within the framework of Colorado Law. Their experienced team has been led by President and Owner Rob Harper for the last 10 years.Rob Harper will continue to serve as President handling all day-to-day operations while Bersh will provide additional resources to expand customer service and implement new offerings for clients where gaps exist.“Crested Butte is truly the greatest place to live, and I am very proud of what our team has built over the last ten years. We have so many great clients and employees and I am very happy to pass the torch to Collin and Bersh who are committed to continuing to nurture those relationships. I just feel so fortunate and I look forward to my new role while supporting Toad for many years to come” said Toad Property Management's President and Owner Rob Harper.Collin Schuhmacher, CEO of Bersh HOA, said;“We loved the Toad team's commitment to their community. Rob has built a team that takes it personally, which has resulted in outstanding customer service and strong relationships with their clients over the years. We knew this was the type of team that we wanted to be a part of Bersh.”About Toad Property ManagementToad Property Management provides HOA and Commercial Property Management services to give owners the comfort and confidence that their assets are cared for by professionals who understand how special it is to be in Crested Butte. The Toad team takes personal responsibility for each aspect of each individual property under its care, we strive to be world class in our industry and set the standard for HOA and Commercial property management in Crested Butte.About Bersh HOA, LLCBersh HOA, LLC was founded in 2022 as a permanent capital vehicle to buy, build, and manage HOA businesses and provide superior customer service to HOA clients. We believe in a long-term mindset, a flexible approach, and a willingness to put clients first. Bersh HOA continues to look for select property management companies to acquire and form strategic partnerships. Bersh HOA is excited by the degree of interest from owners of property management businesses with over one million dollars in revenue who wish to continue their legacy, and as Bersh continues to expand. We encourage others to reach out to us to learn more.

