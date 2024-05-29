CIO Techworld Awards Onyx Health As One Of The Top 10 Leading Healthcare Tech Solution Providers - 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OnyxOS: The Market-Leading FHIR Interoperability Platform

Onyx Health is Recognized for making healthcare data speak the same language!

- Susheel Ladwa, CEO, OnyxORLANDO, FL, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare is an industry where the right decisions can save lives, and the wrong ones can wreak havoc. However, making the right decisions often requires a comprehensive view of patient data, which is challenging when healthcare data is stored in various IT systems that follow different data formats. This fragmentation can severely limit a care provider's ability to get a complete picture, as the data essentially 'speaks different languages.' Onyx Health addresses this interoperability problem with OnyxOS , which seamlessly translates data from any healthcare application into a standardized Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) format, ensuring that data from different systems speak the same language.CIO TechWorld recognizes the transformative potential of OnyxOS in the healthcare data interoperability space, empowering informed healthcare decisions, and honors Onyx Health as one of the 'Top 10 Leading Healthcare Tech Solution Providers - 2024'.Expressing his excitement about this recognition, Susheel Ladwa, CEO, Onyx Health, states,“We feel honored to receive this acknowledgment from CIO TechWorld, being recognized as one of the 'Top 10 Leading Healthcare Tech Solution Providers - 2024'. Every hour that we spend on OnyxOS contributes to moving healthcare to an interoperable world making healthcare better for all.”Eric Hill, the Editor-in-Chief of CIO TechWorld, remarks, "OnyxOS stands firm as the operating system for FHIR, simplifying the connectivity and sharing of health data regardless of its storage location or format-a much-needed solution for the healthcare industry, known for its data interoperability challenges."For more insights, you can explore CIO TechWorld's Healthcare Tech magazine here: , and the HTML Page link here:About CIO TechWorld: At CIO TechWorld, we curate leading IT and business magazines showcasing a meticulously selected array of top-tier technology solution and service providers, ranging from innovative startups to established enterprises. Serving as a focal point for insightful articles crafted by CIOs, CISOs, CEOs, and other influential decision-makers, we illuminate the current challenges and opportunities shaping the industry. Our aim is unequivocal: to empower organizations to make well-informed decisions regarding their technological needs. For additional information, do not hesitate to reach out to us atAbout Onyx Health: Onyx, a NewWave company, emerged from work with CMS in establishing the nation's first nationwide FHIR-based API, Blue Button 2.0. Building on this experience and expertise, Onyx has partnered with Microsoft to build the industry's leading platform for FHIR-based interoperable exchange.Focused on standards-based, interoperable technologies that ensure security, privacy, and the delivery of the right information to the right place at the right time, Onyx is the expert in enabling our customers to garner the greatest value from their participation in the healthcare ecosystem of tomorrow. Explore more about the company here: /

