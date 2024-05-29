Vibration Sensor Market Growth, Share To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A vibration sensor transforms vibrations into an electrical signal equivalent to the amount of vibration it detects. These sensors are used to monitor the vibration levels in rotary machines. Vibration assessment and monitoring are essential for quality assurance. A vibration sensor typically detects vibration levels using three parameters: acceleration, displacement, and velocity-the bandwidth and intensity of these three variables of the equipment influence the vibration sensor selection. High-end, heavy machinery such as industrial pumps, windmills, HVAC systems, and compressors progressively uses vibration sensors to monitor their conditions.

Simultaneously, there is an upsurge in demand for vibration sensors for remote systems that require predictive maintenance, such as conveyor belts, machine tools, and machine spindles. Several vibration sensor manufacturers are working to develop predictive maintenance vibration sensors. For example, Vocal Zoom, a vibration sensor manufacturer, declared the launch of predictive maintenance sensors for the industrial internet of things in March 2019. To avoid and predict mechanical issues, the sensors measured vibrations from the machinery.

Market Dynamics

Rising Adoption of IIoT to Drive the Global Market

The IIoT is expected to play a significant role in the global introduction of advanced vibration sensors. Furthermore, the evolution and development of the internet of things in various business verticals is driving the global vibration sensor market. Again, with the input of IoT, businesses worldwide can now analyze the data generated by their machines. Companies can detect irregularities by examining data patterns. On the other hand, corporations require specific and reliable vibration sensors for pattern analysis. These vibration sensors are sensitive enough to detect vibrations during machine operation.

As a result, the adoption of IoT in various industries is expected to drive the growth of the vibration sensor market over the forecast period. The vibration sensor market is expected to grow in response to rising spending on IIoT platforms over the forecast period. Vibration sensors are heavily used in IIoT-based advancements, such as preventative software, to determine when device maintenance is required before a system goes down. These vibration sensors reduce equipment downtime and eliminate the desire for routine inspections. Shock and vibration sensors are also necessary for controlling and monitoring operations. This is expected to increase demand for vibration sensors across various industries.

Development of Advanced Sensor Technologies to Provide Lucrative Opportunities for the Global Market

Over the forecast period, sensor technology is expected to further propel at a rapid pace. Advanced sensors such as Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS), wireless, and fiber-optic sensors are becoming increasingly prevalent worldwide. These sensors are also resistant to extreme weather conditions. As a result, most of these sensors are used in tracking applications. Furthermore, wireless sensor networks link up many sensors to provide accurate results. As a result, the vibration sensor market is expected to benefit from adopting these advanced sensor technologies.

Vibration sensors are utilized in various applications, including automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and oil and gas. The Global Vibration Sensor Market was dominated by the automobile segment in 2021. Moreover, the number of vehicles produced per day in the automobile industry has increased significantly. This necessitates proper maintenance of production floor equipment to increase production yield and reduce production cycle costs. The aspects mentioned above drive the demand for vibration sensors in the automobile industry.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic has already directly impacted global and provincial economies, and the vibration sensor economy is also predicted to be affected. Supply chain and market disruptions have had a particularly negative impact on vibration sensor manufacturing and demand. Businesses in the vibration sensor market have reduced their workforce due to lockdowns implemented after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several companies have extensive manufacturing facilities in China, significantly impacting their vibration sensor production. Even though China's industrial capacity has enhanced, manufacturing facilities are still only half full. Manufacturers also focus on minimizing COVID-19's impact on their supply chain processes. FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., for example, is attempting to address the raw material shortage by implementing effective vertical integration strategies and embracing domestic suppliers whenever possible.

Regional Insights

North America holds the top position in the global vibration sensor market. It is anticipated to reach USD 3,199 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.45% over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region over the analysis period, valued at USD 1,425 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 2,730 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5%.

Significant vibration sensor providers such as IFM Efector, Inc. and Keller America, Inc. in North America boost the market's growth. Furthermore, as the demand for electric cars grows in North America, vibration sensors are needed to oversee mechanical vibrations in the vehicle. The regional market also benefits from an increase in the implementation of vibration sensor systems by the aerospace and defense sector.

Key Highlights



The global vibration sensor market was valued at USD 5,320 million in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 9,375 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

By type, the global market is divided into accelerometers, velocity sensors, and displacement sensors. The accelerometers segment dominates the market and is expected to reach USD 3,800 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

By technology, the global market is divided into piezoresistive, strain gauge, variable capacitance, hand probe, optical, tri-axial, and others. The piezoresistive segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2,325 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

By material, the global market is divided into doped silicon, piezoelectric ceramics, and quartz. The quartz segment is projected to reach USD 4,100 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

By end-user, the global market is divided into the automobile, consumer electronics, healthcare, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, and others. The automobile segment led the market in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2,475 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period.



Market News



In July 2020, Bosch Sensortec GmbH announced the launch of its longevity program for IoT and industrial applications. Under the program, the company would ensure that products such as the BMA490L accelerometers, BMI090L Inertial Measurement Units (IMU), and BMP390L barometric pressure sensors will be available in the company's portfolio for ten years.

In March 2020, TE Connectivity completed its takeover of First Sensor AG, a producer of custom and standard sensors for applications such as advanced electronics, photonics, and others. This acquisition would enable TE Connectivity to provide its customers with a broad range of innovative connectors, sensors, and systems.



Global Vibration Sensor Market: Segmentation



By Type



Accelerometers

Velocity Sensor

Displacement Sensor



By Technology



Piezoresistive

Strain Gauge

Variable Capacitance

Hand Probe

Optical

Tri-axial

Others



By Material



Doped Silicon

Piezoelectric Ceramics

Quartz



By End-User



Automobile

Consumer Electronics.

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Oil and Gas

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



