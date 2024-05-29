Mindtrades Consulting Joins Qatar Free Zone To Expand Its Global Technology Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mindtrades Consulting Joins Qatar Free Zone

Mindtrades, a tech consulting firm helping businesses maximize digital potential, joins Qatar Free Zone, a top business hub in the Middle East.

- Rachna PatelCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mindtrades, a global technology consulting firm that helps businesses of all sizes and verticals maximize their full digital potential, has been accepted to join the Qatar Free Zone, a world-class business and trade hub in the Middle East.Mindtrades will focus on providing its expertise and solutions in the following areas:Information Technology Consultancy:Design, implement, and optimize clients' IT systems and processes, leveraging the latest technologies and best practices.Cyber Security Consultancy and Architecture:Mindtrades Consulting will help clients protect their data and assets from cyber threats, by offering comprehensive security assessments, strategies, and architectures.Cloud Service Reseller:Migrate legacy data and applications to the cloud, by offering cloud services from leading providers such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud Platform.Innovation and Artificial Intelligence Consultancy:Harness the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, by offering AI services and solutions that can identify cost savings, optimize resource allocation, boost performance, enhance security, and more.Information Technology Solution Provider:Solve complex business problems, by developing and delivering innovative and customized IT solutions, such as web and mobile applications, data and analytics platforms, CMS/CRM systems, and digital experience solutions.“We are thrilled to join the Qatar Free Zone and expand our global presence and reach. We believe that Qatar is a strategic location for us to serve our clients in the Middle East and beyond, and to showcase our capabilities and expertise in the technology sector. We look forward to collaborating with the Qatar Free Zone Authority and other stakeholders to create value and opportunities for the local and regional economy.” said Rachna Patel, Director of Mindtrades.Mindtrades has over 200 global clients across various industries, such as retail, healthcare, education, finance, and energy. Mindtrades also publishes research and thought leadership content through its insights brand, Techfastly, to inform tech leaders and professionals about the latest trends and developments in the technology world.For more information, please contact:Mindtrades Public RelationsEmail: ...Website:

