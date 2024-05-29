Emerging Artist Amber Patiño From Dallas, TX Has The Newest #1 Song On Music's Leading Platform For Indie Artists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- aBreak Music, music's most influential global indie artist discovery platform, announces that 'HHH' by Amber Patiño is the latest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic .Amber Patiño is a Cuban/American alt-pop artist from Dallas, Texas, whose songs have been described by fans as“social commentary girly pop.” Her song 'HHH,' explains Amber,“is a cheeky song about not taking s*!t from anyone!!" This latest #1 song on the aBreak58 was written around four years ago when Amber was still a teenager as a way to rebel against societal pressures. The 'HHH' in the chorus is meant to be a place that fills in for that juicy little something you're holding back because of whatever circumstance. The song was co-written with long time collaborator, producer, and mentor, Lucas Bakker.“Being #1 on the aBreak58 to me, means a new beginning,” says Amber.“It's an actual chance to make these dreams a reality. A shoe in the door. It's stepping into a new place in the industry. I'm truly grateful to be here. I can't thank you all enough - everyone who voted, as well as the entire team at aBreak Music. This just feels amazing!”Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.“The genius of 'HHH' is saying what's on your mind in a song, without having to say it, while everyone gets it,” said Bruce Tyler, Founder/CEO of aBreak Music.“Jay Stevens and I marveled at how Amber combined the catchy lyrics with such a memorable melody, resulting in a song that not only charmed our music team, but also captured the adulation of music fans around the world.”About aBreak Music:aBreak Music is a US based global, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company's Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at

Bruce Tyler

aBreak Music

+1 3472160335

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok