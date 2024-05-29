Business Email Compromise Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's“Business Email Compromise Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the business email compromise market size is predicted to reach $3.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%.

The growth in the business email compromise market is due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based email services. North America region is expected to hold the largest business email compromise market share. Major players in the business email compromise market include Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc., Fortinet Inc., OpenText Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Business Email Compromise Market Segments

.By Offering: Solutions, Services

.By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premise

.By Organization Size: SMEs (Small And Medium Enterprises), Large Enterprises

.By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Government, Information Technology And Information Technology Enabled Services, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail And E-Commerce, Healthcare, Other Verticals

.By Geography: The global business email compromise market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Business email compromise (BEC) is a form of cybercrime where attackers deceive individuals into transferring funds or sensitive information by impersonating trusted entities through fraudulent emails. It often involves social engineering tactics to manipulate recipients into taking unauthorized actions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Business Email Compromise Market Characteristics

3. Business Email Compromise Market Trends And Strategies

4. Business Email Compromise Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Business Email Compromise Market Size And Growth

......

27. Business Email Compromise Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Business Email Compromise Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

