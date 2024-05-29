Translation Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Translation Services Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Translation Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company's“Translation Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the translation services market size is predicted to reach $29.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.

The growth in the translation services market is due to an increase in demand for non-English languages. North America region is expected to hold the largest translation services market share. Major players in the translation services market include TransPerfect Translations, Lionbridge Technologies Inc., LanguageLine Solutions LLC, Semantix AS, Logos Group, Yamagata Corporation.

Translation Services Market Segments

.By Component: Hardware, Software

.By Type: Written Translation Services, Interpretation Services, Other Translation Services Types

.By Operation Type: Technical Translation, Machine Translation

.By Application: Legal, Medical, Financial And Banking, Tourism And Travel, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global translation services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Translation services refers to professional services that translate textual and spoken information from one language into another. This allows two parties from distant nations to converse and exchange ideas.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Translation Services Market Characteristics

3. Translation Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Translation Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Translation Services Market Size And Growth

......

27. Translation Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Translation Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

