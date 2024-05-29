International School Of Music Celebrates 20 Years Of Music Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MUSIC (ISM) CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF MUSICAL EXCELLENCE

International School of Music Students to Perform at the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater on June 14, 2024

- Inja StanicBETHESDA, MD, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ISM students to perform at the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater on June 14The International School of Music (ISM), Montgomery County's premier music school, is proud to celebrate two decades of providing top-tier music education to its vibrant community. Founded in 2004 by pianist Inja Stanic, the school has grown to over 2,000 students, inspiring new generations, nurturing young talent, and promoting and fostering a deep love of music in the heart of the Washington DC metropolitan area. The school's impact has reached far beyond its walls, shaping the lives of its students and enriching the cultural fabric of its community.To commemorate its 20-year milestone, ISM invites the community to its special anniversary performance at the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater on Friday, June 14th at 7:30 pm.Over the last two decades, the school has worked hard to inspire students to reach their full potential, musically and beyond, fostering resilience, creativity, problem-solving skills, and self-expression through music. Over the years, thousands of students have passed through the International School of Music's doors, each one leaving their unique mark on the school's rich tapestry. Many of them have gone on to perform at prestigious venues, win numerous accolades, and contribute meaningfully to their communities. The school's commitment to excellence has propelled its students to perform at renowned concert halls, from Carnegie Hall in New York City to The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.“We are truly humbled and grateful to our loyal students, dedicated employees, and supportive community who have been integral to our success throughout this remarkable journey," said Inja Stanic. "This anniversary signifies not only the years of hard work and determination but also the immense potential that lies ahead as we continue to revolutionize music education for new generations."Throughout two decades, the International School of Music has maintained a commitment to providing exceptional music education and making a lifelong impact for musicians of all ages. Since 2004, the International School of Music has provided musical education on piano, guitar, voice, violin, viola, cello, drums, woodwinds and brass. With a strong emphasis on performing and camaraderie, the school offers a unique opportunity to learn music in a very special way that reaches far beyond a typical weekly music lesson."It fills us with immense joy and gratitude to mark two decades of excellence and growth," said Ms. Stanic. The anniversary celebratory performance provides an opportunity to reflect on the school's journey, acknowledge the contributions of its employees, and its community. We want to thank everybody for an amazing 20 years and look forward to many more!”, she said.Tickets are general admission and can be purchased for $58 at the Kennedy Center box office by calling 202-467-4600 oronline atFor the video footage of the International School of Music's Carnegie performance, please visit:And for more information about the International School of Music, please visitAbout the International School of Music:The International School of Music, voted best for music instruction by Washington Families, offers one of the finest music programs to the Washington metropolitan area communities. Founded in 2004, ISM's mission is to create extraordinary musical experiences that enrich lives and empower youth to become more confident, creative and empathetic human beings. As an active member of the National Guild for Community Arts Education, ISM offers music lessons in all instruments and voice to over 2,000 students of all ages, levels and abilities, in addition to its Early Childhood Music classes, chamber ensembles and the Adult music program. With locations in Bethesda and Potomac, ISM is renowned for its world-class faculty of professional musicians who facilitate not just music education but also numerous public performance opportunities such as concerts at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Strathmore, as well as community recitals through its Student Ambassador program.For more information, visit or contact Inja Stanic at 240-418-9063 or at ...Contact: Inja StanicPhone: 240-418-9063Email: ...

