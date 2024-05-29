Knife Gate Valves Market Is Estimated To Reach US$1,638.50 Billion By 2029 At A CAGR Of 7.57%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The knife gate valves market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.57% from US$983.42 billion in 2022 to US$1,638.50 billion by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the knife gate valves market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.57% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$1,638.50 billion by 2029.The key growth drivers to propel the knife gate valves market during the forecasted period are the need for effective wastewater management systems is growing worldwide, which means that precise and dependable valve mechanisms-like knife gate valves-must be used to handle slurries and semi-solid materials.In wastewater treatment plants, knife gate valves are frequently used to regulate wastewater flow in pipeline systems. The medium used to treat wastewater frequently includes particles, suspended solids, and other contaminants. Knife gate valves' design makes it possible to stop and regulate the flow of these media effectively. For instance, ORBINOX offers a large selection of penstocks/slide gates for the water treatment industry, they are specially engineered knife gate valves, and knife gate valves.Another factor that boosts the market demand for knife gate valves in the market is the growing technological developments in valves that have improved their robustness and efficiency, which makes them more appropriate for a variety of industrial uses. For instance, the ongoing development of high-performance butterfly and ball valves with superior sealing capabilities presents viable alternatives to knife gate valves, particularly in specific applications. These innovative valve options provide enhanced performance, increased efficiency, and improved reliability, making them increasingly attractive options compared to traditional knife gate valves.Access sample report or view details:The knife gate valves market, by type, is divided into four types- conventional knife gate valve, through gate valve, lined knife gate valve, and others. Each knife gate valve type has a unique use case for the end-user according to their needs. For instance, the pulp and paper, wastewater, and heavy oil industries are the usual locations for conventional knife gate valves. They are also employed in several other industries, such as mining, chemical, and power plants. A sharpened disk on knife gate valves slices through media like slurry, pulp, and grease.The knife gate valves market, by material, is divided into three types- stainless steel, aluminium, and bronze. The wide variety of materials caters to the different needs of end-users. For instance, Knife gate valves made of stainless steel are very resistant to corrosion and can tolerate a wide range of corrosive media, such as acids, alkalis, and saltwater. They are therefore appropriate for uses involving corrosive fluids. Stainless steel can tolerate high fluid flow rates and pressures due to its high strength and durability. Knife gate valves made of stainless steel are more durable because of their sturdy design.The knife gate valves market, by seating type, is divided into two types- Uni-directional and bi-directional. When fully closed, bidirectional knife gate valves are designed to offer a tight seal in both flow directions. Because of their dual-direction ability, they are especially well-suited for applications where total process flow isolation is required and where flow direction can reverse. Bidirectional valves are widely used in the wastewater treatment, pulp and paper, mining, and power generation industries due to their dependability and versatility when managing corrosive and abrasive fluids.The knife gate valves market, by end-user, is divided into five types- industrial, chemical, mining, water treatment, and others. These different end-users have their unique needs according to which they use these knife gate valves. For instance, they are essential for maintaining operational efficiency and controlling fluid flow in the steel, chemical, petrochemical, and power sectors. The valves are used in other industries as well where dependable fluid control is necessary. Therefore, the different end-users for these knife gate valves are expected to fuel growth in the market.The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the knife gate valves market during the forecasted period as this region North America is experiencing high growth in the knife gate valve market owing to the bolstering growth in oil and gas, chemical, and water treatment sectors in the region, which is driving knife gate valve demand. According to the Energy Information Administration, in 2023, the United States experienced a notable increase in its crude oil production, with a growth rate of 12.9%.The research includes several key players from the knife gate valves market, such as CMO Valves, AVK Group, Avyaz, FCA Valves, Hawle Austria Group, Orbinox Group, Bray International, Emerson Electric Co, Velan Inc, and Trueline Valve Corporation.The market analytics report segments the knife gate valves market using the following criteria:.By TypeoConventional Knife Gate ValveoThrough Gate ValveoLined Knife Gate ValveoOthers.By MaterialoStainless SteeloAluminiumoBronze.By Seating TypeoUni-DirectionaloBi-Directional.By End-UseroIndustrialoChemicaloMiningoWater TreatmentoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.UK.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Australia.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.CMO Valves.AVK Group (Crest).Avyaz.FCA Valves.Hawle Austria Group.Orbinox Group.Bray International.Emerson Electric Co.Velan Inc (Flowserve Corporation).Trueline Valve CorporationExplore More Reports:.Industrial Valves Market:.Safety Valves Market:.Piston Valves Market:

