Window Films Market Worth $17.5 Billion, Globally, By 2030 At 5.7% CAGR Market Segments, Application, Region, Forecast

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the new research report published by Allied Market Research, Window Films Market size was $10.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to exceed $17.5 billion by 2030, registering at a 5.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. Rise in demand for energy-efficient window films and surge in demand from the automobile industry drive the global Window Films market. However, surge in regulation on tinted films hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rapid growth of the construction industry in developing countries is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled,“Window Films Market by Material (Vinyl, Polyester, Plastic, Ceramic, and Others), Product Use (Sun Control, Decorative, Security and Safety, and Privacy) and Application (Commercial, Residential, Automotive, Marine and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Based on material, the report is divided into vinyl, polyester, plastic, ceramic, and others. The polyester segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the plastic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of product use, the report is classified into sun control, decorative, security and safety, and privacy. The privacy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. However, the sun control segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market.

The global Window Films market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across EMEA held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the market across GCA is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The global Window Films market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Armolan Windows Films, Garware Suncontrol, Eastman Chemical Company, Polytronix Inc, Lintec Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Purlfrost Ltd, Solar Control Films, American Standard Window Film, The Window Film Company, and Toray Plastic.

By Material

Vinyl

Polyester

Plastic

Ceramic

Others

By PRODUCT USE

Sun control

Decorative

Security and safety

Privacy

By APPLICATION

Commercial

Offices

Education

Banking

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

Residential

Automotive

Marine

Others

