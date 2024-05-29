The Exam Pros Launches New 2 Day, In-Person CPO Classes In English And Spanish

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Exam Pros #1 Contractor School now offering In-Person CPO Classes

The #1 Contractor School and leader in contractor test preparation online, will be offering these new classes from their Coconut Creek, FL location.

COCONUT CREEK, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Exam Pros, the #1 Contractor School and the leader in contractor test preparation online, is proud to announce their launch of in-person, CPO Classes in both English and Spanish. These new, 2 Day classes will be held at their Coconut Creek, FL location.The Certified Pool & Spa Operator® (CPO®) certification program is the world's leading education and certification program for keeping pools safer and keeping them open. Over 700,000 students have been trained since 1973.CPO certification provides individuals with the knowledge, techniques, and skills required for proper pool operations and is also eligible for IACET Continuing Education Units (CEUs).The new CPO classes were started in response to numerous requests by“our customers to fill a need for both a local presence for these in-person classes as well as a Spanish version of the class,” stated Rob Estell, President of The Exam Pros.“Our classroom facilities can host numerous events throughout the year and we plan on offering a more frequent version along with virtual classes as well.” Prospective students can go online to register for the regular CPO classes here with a separate registration for Spanish CPO classes or call their main number at 954-908-7010. Upon completing the 2 Day Class, students will earn their CPO Certification after passing an open book exam.The Exam Pros utilizes a Four Step Process to assist contractor candidates looking to obtain their contractor license in multiple fields of trade. After discussing their goals with one of their Trade Specialists, candidates are guided through the lengthy process with ease and are presented with options for the guaranteed lowest prices on highlighted and tabbed books, online courses, practice exams, 1on1 tutoring, application assistance and much more for the construction community.Any student in need of immediate assistance can contact Todd Kevitch, Marketing Manager, and we will immediately get you set up on a track to obtaining the contractor license in your desired trade.Contact Information:Todd Kevitch4801 Johnson Rd Bldg 13-14Coconut Creek, FL 33073954-908-7010...

Todd Kevitch

The Exam Pros

+1 954-317-2548

