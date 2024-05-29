Third Camp For Russian Pows Launched In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The new detention camp for prisoners of war, "Center 3", was deployed in Ukraine.

That's according to the Hochu Zhyt (I Want to Live) initiative's Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Due to the large number of Russians who surrendered and the actual blocking of exchanges by the Russian side, Ukraine is forced to open new detention facilities for prisoners of war. This is probably not the last camp for Russian prisoners of war that to be launched this year," the report says.

It is noted that the captured Russians are not held in high-security colonies together with convicts, but in camps and special pre-trial detention facilities designed specifically for prisoners of war. POWs are allowed to work, do sports, and have leisure time there.

Unlike Russian prisoners of war, Ukrainians held on Russian soil are deprived of these opportunities, even though Russia is a signatory of the Geneva Conventions, the report emphasizes.

It should be recalled that the West 1 and West 2 detention facilities have been operating in Ukraine prior to the opening of the Center 3 site.

No POW swaps have been held over the past three months.