               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Third Camp For Russian Pows Launched In Ukraine


5/29/2024 10:08:53 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The new detention camp for prisoners of war, "Center 3", was deployed in Ukraine.

That's according to the Hochu Zhyt (I Want to Live) initiative's Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Due to the large number of Russians who surrendered and the actual blocking of exchanges by the Russian side, Ukraine is forced to open new detention facilities for prisoners of war. This is probably not the last camp for Russian prisoners of war that to be launched this year," the report says.

It is noted that the captured Russians are not held in high-security colonies together with convicts, but in camps and special pre-trial detention facilities designed specifically for prisoners of war. POWs are allowed to work, do sports, and have leisure time there.

Read also: UK at OSCE condemns Russia's mistreatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war

Unlike Russian prisoners of war, Ukrainians held on Russian soil are deprived of these opportunities, even though Russia is a signatory of the Geneva Conventions, the report emphasizes.

It should be recalled that the West 1 and West 2 detention facilities have been operating in Ukraine prior to the opening of the Center 3 site.

No POW swaps have been held over the past three months.

MENAFN29052024000193011044ID1108271583


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search