Robotic Systems Needed For Medevac - Ministry Of Strategic Industries

The Ministry of Strategic Industries, together with the Ministry of Defense and General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, ran demonstration tests of equipment for medical evacuation on the occasion of the International Day of Emergency Medical Aid.

That's according to the ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

The purpose of the event is to draw attention to the topic of medical evacuation in the war zone, and to encourage firms from partner countries to enter into direct contracts with Ukrainian manufacturers within the framework of the ZBROYARI: Manufacturing Freedom project.

Nine products from seven Ukrainian manufacturers took part in the tests. Two automotive models and seven ground robotic platforms were showcased.

"Such equipment is needed at the front, it saves the lives of both wounded and military medics. Our manufacturers know how to make really high-quality products. They vary from armored vehicles to sanitary, wheeled, and tracked robotic platforms of various modifications. In order for these products to get to the front, they must be procured. The government currently has very limited resources," said Anna Hvozdiar, Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries.

According to the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel Andrii Lebedenko, the Army, together with the Ministry of Strategic Industries, set requirements, determine the needs, and explore the already available technological solutions for accepting those for service and further scaling.

"The realities of modern war demand from us new progressive, technological solutions medical evacuation. The enemy is using modern lethal weapons against us. The front line is heterogeneous. There are areas with a lot of sand, water, and forest areas. Sometimes we hold defenses in urban terrain. Therefore, the methods of medical evacuation of the wounded, applied in previous are not effective enough in our realities. Today, robotic systems are the solution that can save the life of a wounded person, shorten the evacuation time, and preserve combat effectiveness of the unit under any conditions," said Lieutenant Colonel of the Medical Service Ihor Shcherbakov.

Evacuation is preferably carried out during night hours, which is deemed safer. At the same time, this increases the time of evacuation, which affects soldiers' health.

"The ministry is focused on developing systems that can functionally replace humans at the front, especially in high-risk situations, such as medical evacuation. The main problem is insufficient funding. Therefore, work is being done to attract funds from partner countries, including through implementation of the ZBROYARI: Manufacturing Freedom project," the report emphasized.

ZBROYARI: Manufacturing Freedom is a global fundraising campaign initiated by the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, with the support of the President's Office, Ministry of Defense, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose target is to raise $10 billion for domestic arms production during 2024.