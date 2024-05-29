India Tests Indigenously-Developed Air-To-Surface Missile From Su-30 MK-I

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 29 (KUNA) -- Indian defense ministry said on Wednesday that the Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully flight-tested air-to-surface missile Rudram-II from Su-30 MK-I fighter.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the air-to-surface missile Rudram-II was successfully flight-tested by DRDO from Su-30 MK-I platform of the Indian Air Force off the coast of Odisha at around 1130 hours today.

"The flight-test met all the trial objectives, validating the propulsion system and control and guidance algorithm. The performance of the missile has been validated from the flight data captured by range tracking instruments like electro-optical systems, radar and telemetry stations deployed at various locations, including the on-board ship," the statement said.

The DRDO developed solid-propelled air-launched missile system Rudram-II indigenously to neutralise enemy assets. Several technologies developed by DRDO have been incorporated in the missile system.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Air Force and industry on the successful test-flight of the missile and said it will enhance the capabilities of the Armed Forces.

India is engaged for decades in an arms race with its rivals China and Pakistan as New Delhi conducts periodic testing of missiles developed to strengthen its arsenal against any possible enemy attacks of its cities. (end)

