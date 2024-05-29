Modern Technology Helps In Developing Arab Media, Communication

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

DUBAI, May 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti media professionals stressed the importance of benefitting from modern technology, considering it to be the basis of media development in the Arab World and building interactive relationships with the public.

In separate statements to KUNA during their participation in the "Arab Media summit", media professionals unanimously agreed on the importance of taking advantage of modern technologies and social media to enhance communication and improve the spread of information effectively in society.

Journalist and academic Dr. Mohammad Al-Rumaihi, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the UAE for organizing this summit, which brought together a large group of media professionals, writers and specialists.

He also stressed the need to investigate the quality of information provided by the media or social media to the public to improve communication.

Kuwaiti journalist Mohammed Al-Mulla, said that achieving an ideal media environment in the Arab world requires governments and media institutions to provide the necessary support to achieve these factors, as well as cooperation between society and the public and private sectors.

For his part, journalist and writer on Gulf affairs Dr. Issa Al-Amiri, said that the media industry worldwide is witnessing a major transformation based on the development of modern technologies in providing media content, which is now establishing new rules for media work that will shape the media landscape.

He stated that the most prominent modern technological developments are the use of artificial intelligence and the delivery of media materials through digital channels and social media, which play a vital role in expanding the circle of audiences and interacting with them.

Radio and television broadcaster Ali Najim, said that encouraging innovation, creativity, and supporting alternative media that provides diverse and attractive content to the public, such as podcasts, contribute to developing the media scene in the region. (end)

